All things considered, Illinois basketball (5-1) has started 2026-27 as many expected. The Illini, without David Mirkovic and Jake Davis, own a win at Duke , and their lone loss has come against a tough Texas Tech squad in Lubbock, Texas.

Across the rest of its non-conference schedule, Illinois has mostly operated in cruise control to blowout wins (though Sam Houston was a mild test). Next up is Winthrop (0-6), a recent midmajor juggernaut that now appears poised for just its second under-.500 campaign in the past decade.

Previewing Illinois basketball vs. Winthrop

Nov 20, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Stefan Vaaks (7) reacts to a foul call during the second half against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite returning just 10 percent of its 2025-26 minutes, Winthrop was picked to finish No. 3 in the always-tough Big South Conference. And through six games, even with a winless record, it wouldn’t be a shocker for the Eagles to earn a top-three league finish.

Winthrop has lost by double digits only once this season (an 11-point falter against Chattanooga). The Eagles can score – Keshawn Fisher is scoring 20.3 points per game, and three other players average more than 11 – and they play hard.

That said, they haven’t played a team capable of even sniffing the stratosphere in which Illinois exists right now (zero high-major matchups so far). The Illini should be able to score at will against a defense that has struggled mightily against mid-major teams.

For what it’s worth, Winthrop is also one of the fastest teams in the country (No. 12 adjusted tempo, per KenPom). Expect this one to be a track meet – but not an ultra-competitive one.

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Winthrop Eagles

Starting Turkey Week at home.



📅 Nov. 23

🆚 Winthrop

⏰ 7 pm CT

📍State Farm Center

📺 BTN pic.twitter.com/SHMMK3sAbt — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 22, 2026

What's the event?

Illinois will play Winthrop in a non-conference matchup.

Where and when are Illinois and Winthrop playing?

The State Farm Center in Champaign at 7 p.m. CT on Monday.

How to watch Illinois vs. Winthrop

Illinois vs. Winthrop will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

How to listen to Illinois vs. Winthrop

Local audio of the game can be heard on radio affiliates of the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM) and streamed at Fighting Illini Productions and the Varsity Network App .

What happened when Illinois last played Winthrop?

This section has been on repeat for Illinois’ mid-major matchups thus far: The Illini are blank-0 against said team. In fact, Illinois, including its games earlier this season, has a 22-0 all-time record against non-high-major opponents thus far this season.

The series record against Winthrop, though: 0-1. The Illini have never won a game against the Eagles. The lone meeting came back in November 2016. Free-throw woes (9-for-16) and 22 turnovers cost Illinois, which fell 84-80 in overtime in Champaign.

Winthrop was led by head coach Pat Kelsey (who is now running the show at Louisville), and 5-foot-7 guard Keon Johnson exploded for 38 points for the Eagles in that game.