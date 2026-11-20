Illinois' player-evaluation process is one of the best, if not tops, in college basketball. As Brad Underwood’s tenure has worn on, the Illini’s recruiting prowess has only grown.

But what sets Illinois apart from so many others? Well, at least in comparison to the dedicated recruiting services, quite a bit, according to Underwood. He didn’t pull any punches when he addressed the subject in a Thursday press conference:

Brad Underwood on recruiting services: 'You guys are nuts'

Nov 10, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood checks his notes in the first half in the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When given the opportunity to riff on prospect rankings and evaluation systems, Underwood dove in headfirst.

“You guys are nuts – have no idea what you’re doing, in my opinion,” Underwood said. “And that’s just being real. You guys look at running, jumping, whatever that [players] can do [athletically], and I get all of that. We’ve got a completely different evaluation system that’s important to us. And I don’t mean that to make light of anybody’s services or whatever.

“It just doesn’t go with ours. … I don’t know why you’d want to bring in somebody that doesn’t fit what you do or what you want to be about. And just because somebody says they got X amount of stars by them, I just don’t buy into any of that. Our staff's incredible in that area. I’ve said it many times: Stars are there for a reason. And that’s to sell subscriptions and no other reason.”

On the one hand ... whoa. Tell us what you really think, coach. On the other hand, where did Underwood get it wrong (aside from the fact that the vast majority of recruiting services are free)? The Illini started three freshmen at Duke on Tuesday night and played a fourth one – Zavier Zens – 31 minutes. Three of those four freshmen were three-star prospects.

Then, of course, there was Keaton Wagler – the prospect left off most recruiting services top 250 who, little more than a year later, is an L.A. Clipper. Even Quentin Coleman, who finished his high school career as a five-star prospect, was ranked outside the top 100 in his class when the Illini first offered him.

Whatever Underwood and Illinois are doing behind the curtain, they are undeniably beating the traditional "star" system.

Brad Underwood on what his Illini staff keys in on

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood requests a video review during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Illini won 99-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So if Underwood and his staff aren't falling back on stars or traditional measurements and metrics, what are they looking for in a player?

“Brain power, intelligence,” Underwood said. “You want to talk about Keaton Wagler. You want to talk about Tom Brady. Where was he drafted? Greatest of all time. I’m not saying Keaton becomes that. There’s the ability to think, the ability to process.

“I think we’re in a world today where, naturally competitive people, finding that is very important. Finding guys who are about [the] team. Finding guys who – because you have the name 'role player' or a title 'role player' doesn’t mean you’re a bad player. It means you’re elite at your role, and that’s what basketball is. It’s what team sports are.

“Finding those guys that want to be a part of winning, be happy with the joy of the locker room afterwards and not worried about ... [Tomislav Ivisic] was the happiest guy in the world the other night [after the Duke win]. And he had a tough night with foul trouble, and just a couple points coming off a 28-point night. And to me, that’s the whole key to Illinois basketball, is a locker room full of guys that care about the end product and not about the ups and downs of what a season can bring with struggles.

Intelligence. Competitive nature. Selflessness and character. Those aren’t the most obvious characteristics on the floor – especially when evaluating a high school player. Intelligence is arguably the easiest to spot, but even that is never as clear as athleticism or just sheer skill.

Obviously, though, the Illini have figured something out. Between their processing testing, personality testing and who knows what else, Illinois is finding players that fit its needs – and that’s the key. Fit is everything. Embracing a role is everything.

Zens, for example, is eager to play a role centered around defense, rebounding, keeping the ball moving and then taking his open threes and finishing his cuts to the rim. Jake Davis, when healthy, is a dutiful spot-up shooter and connector on offense (not to mention a superstar leader). Lincoln Williams is embracing his role as a defensive stalwart and transition threat on offense.

Ethan Brown, who has started every game this season, is a stat-sheet stuffer, though he has yet to take 10 shots in a game. What he does have are a 10-rebound game and multiple outings with seven assists.

Good defense turns into better offense.



Watch on B1G+ pic.twitter.com/UmhckYNsud — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 14, 2026

None of the above players needs the ball in his hands to thrive. Most importantly, all seem not to care one way or the other. Zens getting off just five shots in 31 minutes on Tuesday certainly didn’t affect his effort on the glass or defense.

Illinois’ recruiting success is a combination of many things. But the Illini’s ability to get talented, intelligent players to buy into those not-so-sexy roles is what makes them so special. Illinois, which has perhaps the most talented roster in college basketball, doesn’t have a one-ball issue.

With the Illini, there are never too many mouths to feed. And that’s because everyone has adjusted their appetites. Everyone has bought into their role. The result on Tuesday night was a 21-point victory at Duke . And the result by the end of the season could quite possibly be a national title.