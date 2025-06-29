The Athletic's John Hollinger and Sam Vecenie Analyze Kasparas Jakucionis' Fit
Former Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis was the dropper of last Wednesday's NBA Draft, freefalling to the No. 20 overall pick after being slotted as high as a top-five selection at one point during his 2024-25 freshman season.
Sometimes, though, good things come to those who wait it out in the green room.
Jakucionis' slide meant landing with the Miami Heat, one of the best organizations for any young player hoping to reach his potential – but especially for one who fits Jakucionis' profile. In the days since the draft, the experts have weighed in on the results, and the good folks at The Athletic (specifically, Sam Vecenie and the esteemed John Hollinger) offered their two cents along with the rest.
Vecenie is especially bullish on Jakucionis: "I’m a big fan of players who can dribble, pass, shoot, process the game at a high level and have good positional size. The reason I love those players is that they just have so many outs. If Jakucionis ends up not being able to separate enough on the ball, I feel confident in his ability to play off the ball and hammer advantages that are created for him by high-level creative guards because he can shoot, drive and read what’s going on around him to make excellent passing reads."
Vecenie says a key to unlocking Jakucionis' potential will be developing his ability to create separation as a ball-handler without turning it over or feeling rushed. In any case, he views Jakucionis as at least a quality secondary ball-handler and second-unit leader for the Heat – with upside.
Hollinger was more tepid in his assessment of Jakucionis, noting that he "probably projects as a combo guard off the bench more than a long-term starter." Still, Hollinger points out that the union is a good fit.
Given the reaction of Heat president Pat Riley to the pick on draft night and Miami's developmental track record, Jakucionis seems a safer bet to pan out as at least a solid NBA contributor than not.