Illinois Basketball 2024-25 Scouting Reports: F Carey Booth
Every day over the two weeks leading up to Illinois' Nov. 4 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report for each Illini player listed on the team's official roster. Today, in the first of 14, we shine a light on forward Carey Booth.
Carey Booth, 6-foot-10 forward
Where he's from
Booth, who went to high school in Colorado before a year of prep school at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, is the son of former NBA veteran Calvin Booth and was a top-50 recruit in 2023. He delivered on that promise as a Notre Dame freshman last season before transferring to Illinois over the summer.
What he's done
Although perhaps discussed less frequently than some of the Illini's other heralded 2024 transfers, Booth should hit the ground sprinting in Champaign. He played in all 33 games for the Fighting Irish as a freshman in 2023-24, averaging 6.4 points and 4.3 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game – and finished the season on a 15-for-41 (36.6 percent) run from 3-point range.
How he helps
Booth embodies coach Brad Underwood's offseason mantra of "shooting and positional size." As a springy, 6-foot-10 rim protector and floor spacer, he should make for a versatile, high-quality, fresh-out-of-the-box rotation player this season – and maybe more.
What they're saying
Teammate Tre White on Booth: "Carey has bounce. He’s like a deer. Like, the way he jumps off one foot is insane."
What we expect
It's shaping up to be the year of Ben Humrichous in Champaign, but Booth could be the Evansville transfer's primary backup – and should even play alongside him in smaller lineups. It will be interesting to see how much muscle Booth has packed on since his freshman year. The ACC isn't exactly kid stuff, but the Big Ten literally hits different.
"Just talked with coach a lot about hitting first – making sure I hit them before they get the opportunity to hit me," Booth said. "So, like, just being low, a low center of gravity, I’ve gotten a lot stronger."