How to Watch Illinois Basketball vs. Alabama: Stream, Radio and More (Game 5)
To call it a pivotal point in the 2025-26 season for Illinois men's basketball (4-0) would be to load a little too much meaning into November and the non-conference season, but Wednesday's matchup with No. 11 Alabama (2-1) at the United Center in Chicago inarguably has the potential to put the No. 8 Illini on a trajectory toward something far bigger than even the program's Elite Eight run of a couple years ago. A win over Bama would give reason for folks around Champaign to start reliving the glory days of 2004-05 and wondering – with good reason – whether this team has the mettle to take one more step than that special group managed in March.
After the Crimson Tide outraced Illinois 100-87 in Birmingham, Alabama, in a "neutral site" meeting last season, the Illini return the favor this week at a (technically) nonpartisan venue that just so happens to be UI's home away from home. This time around, Illinois appears to have the size and skill advantages, and has the experience to ride out any low moments and keep pace with Bama's track-meet style.
Here's more information on Wednesday's non-conference showdown in Chicago:
How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0) vs. Alabama (2-1)
- What: Non-conference neutral-site matchup
- When: Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. CT
- Where: United Center, Chicago
- TV/streaming: FS1
- Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM); Fighting Illini Productions; Varsity Network App
- Last week: Illinois hosted two games at the State Farm Center last week, toppling then-No. 11 Texas Tech 81-77 and pulling away from Colgate for an 84-65 win. Alabama last week began a brutal stretch to close out its non-conference schedule, racing past No. 5 St. John's in Queens, New York, 103-96, and falling 87-80 to No. 2 Purdue in Tuscaloosa.
- Series history: Illinois is 1-4 against Alabama all time, most recently falling to the Crimson Tide 100-87 on Nov. 20, 2024 at a neutral site in Birmingham, Alabama.
What to know about Alabama
Nate Oats, now in his seventh season in Tuscaloosa, has built Bama into a powerhouse worthy of comparison to its football counterpart. Consider: After Mark Gottfried's fifth-seeded Crimson Tide club bowed out in the first round of the 2004-05 NCAA Tournament, the program missed the NCAAs in 12 of 15 seasons – and never landed better than a No. 9 seed during that stretch. Starting in Oats' second season, in 2020-21, Bama has made the Big Dance every year, with seeds of 2, 6, 4, 1 and 2.
Oats has done it with guard-driven lineups and a high-octane approach that is not only entertaining to watch but tough for most opponents to match. The difference on Wednesday: Illinois plays at a similar pace and arguably has more depth and collective shooting and skill across the board. Moreover, Oats has every right to be even more worried about another aspect that is likely being overlooked amid all the expected fireworks.
For more details about this premier college basketball ranked-on-ranked matchup, check out our Illinois on SI First Look at Alabama.