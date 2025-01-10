How to Watch: Illinois Basketball vs. USC (Game 16)
How to Watch
No. 13 Illinois (12-3, 4-1 Big Ten) vs. USC (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten)
Day and time: Saturday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. CT
Venue: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: foxsports.com/live/btn | FOX Sports App
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Varsity Network app
SiriusXM 372
SXM App 372
Odds and Ends
Favorite: Update pending
Over/under: Update pending
Illinois vs. USC all time: USC leads the series 6-3
Streak: Illinois has won three in a row against USC
Last meeting: Illinois 94, USC 64, (Nov. 19, 2012, Los Angeles)
Probable Illinois starters:
G Kylan Boswell
G Tre White
F Will Riley
F Ben Humrichous
C Tomislav Ivisic
Smart-Fan Stuff
Key stat: 6
The Illini have faced the well-balanced offensive attacks of multiple opponents, but it could be argued that none of them was more egalitarian than that of the USC squad Illinois will take on Saturday morning. The Illini have more quality matchup defenders than most (think Kylan Boswell and Tre White), but all hands will be required on deck against a Trojans roster that has six players averaging 9.3 points or more.
Depending on your outlook, USC may lack consistency and an identity or simply have tremendous depth, as the Trojans have started 10 different players through 15 games, with only Josh Cohen and Saint Thomas having started each game in which they've played. In any case, that makes a team tough to scout – and potentially dangerous.
Quick tips:
- No official word has been given on the availability of injured Kasparas Jakucionis (a reported strained left forearm), but Illinois coach Brad Underwood told the media immediately after the Penn State game that he didn't know how long his freshman point guard would be out. Expect the Illini to give Jakucionis the time he needs to fully heal and prevent the injury from potentially lingering and limiting him in postseason play.
- Illinois’ rebounding margin of plus-13.3 ranks first in the country, while the Trojans minus-0.6 margin on the glass ranks in the bottom third of the Big Ten. The Illini should have endless second-chance opportunities, meaning Morez Johnson Jr. could be in for a monster performance.
- USC guard Desmond Claude is averaging 19.0 points in Big Ten play. The 6-foot-6, 201-pound junior uses his length and athleticism to get to the rim or free-throw line (8.5 attempts per game in conference play). A facilitator as well, Claude has dished 4.0 dimes per game during the early Big Ten slate. Given White's recent defensive growth, expect Underwood to stick him on USC’s go-to offensive threat.
Illinois on SI Prediction
Fresh off the widest victory in Big Ten play since 2004, the No. 13-ranked Illini are playing their best basketball of the season. Meanwhile, a muddling, middle-of-the-road USC squad is on a two-game skid. In the inaugural Big Ten matchup these programs, the Illini's upper hand rates at "Over the Top" levels. Dominant on the glass, extremely talented on the offensive end and ranked 10th in the NCAA in field-goal percentage defense, the Illini should be expected to cruise to another comfortable conference win at the State Farm Center.