How to Watch No. 9 Illinois vs. Washington: TV, Tip-Off Time, More

More than 40 days have passed since ninth-ranked Illinois (17-3, 8-1 Big Ten) has felt the sting of a loss. The trick now, even as the Illini stand on the precipice of running their streak of consecutive wins to double digits, is to avoid taking it for granted. That may be the biggest challenge presented by Washington (11-9, 3-6), which comes limping into the State Farm Center in Champaign for Thursday's late-night conference matchup (8 p.m. CT, FS1).

In his second season in Seattle, coach Danny Sprinkle has overturned the roster almost completely, and the results – at least in the standings – have yet to pay off. Still, there are signs of what appears to be progress. A mixture of high-quality Sprinkle recruits and impact transfers (including former USC guard Desmond Claude) have given the Huskies life, if not a significant boost – yet – in the wins column.

With the rematch against Nebraska in Lincoln looming Sunday, Illinois will need to be deliberate in keeping its attention trained on the Huskies, who are as dangerous as you let them be. In recent weeks, Washington has played Purdue, Michigan and Nebraska tough – including two of those on the road – so the Illini shouldn't assume they are a bridge too far for the Huskies, even in Champaign.

Here’s more information on Illinois' home stand against Washington on Thursday:

How to watch No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Washington Huskies

Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (17-3, 8-1 Big Ten) vs. Washington Huskies (11-9, 3-6)

Illinois Fighting Illini (17-3, 8-1 Big Ten) vs. Washington Huskies (11-9, 3-6) What: Big Ten matchup

Big Ten matchup When: Thursday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. CT

Thursday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. CT Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois TV/streaming: FS1

FS1 Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM); Fighting Illini Productions ; Varsity Network App

In the past week, Illinois has played just one game – but it was a doozy. The Illini traveled to West Lafayette, Indiana, and got a mind-bending 46 points from freshman Keaton Wagler in an 88-82 upset of Purdue in Mackey Arena. Washington snapped a three-game losing skid (albeit against Michigan, Michigan State and Nebraska) with a palate-cleansing 72-57 win over Oregon in Seattle.

Series history: The Huskies own the all-time series edge by a nose, 4-3, but the Illini nipped UW in its own building in the teams' most recent meeting, an 81-78 Illinois triumph at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 5, 2025.

What to know about Washington

Illinois enters Thursday's game with the lion's share of advantages – including home court, the momentum of a long win streak and perhaps the best freshman in the conference in Wagler. But Washington has its own freshman stud in 6-foot-11 forward Hannes Steinbach (17.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game), a German import who will undoubtedly receive a million Dirk Nowitzki comps but whose game more closely mirrors that of current Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle.