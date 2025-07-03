Illini now

Illinois Basketball Getting Into the Mix Early for Rising 2027 Prospect

The Illini are just the second high-major offer for Marlon Martinez, a 6-foot-5 combo guard from Florida

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Kentucky Wildcats at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
After going a couple weeks without extending any offers, Illinois is back on the recruiting trail and just offered 2027 guard Marlon Martinez on Wednesday.

An unheralded recruit thus far, Martinez is a 6-foot-5 combo guard from The Academy of Central Florida and holds just five offers – only two of which are from high-major programs (Mississippi State and Illinois).

Between his solid athleticism and crafty handle, Martinez is a constant threat to get downhill. Toss in a variety of creative moves to get to his spots (spins, pull-throughs, sidesteps) and Martinez is nearly unstoppable getting to the rack.

A full-package player, Martinez has a jumper – both off the dribble and off the catch – that is steadily developing. Making leaps and bounds in his game over the past few months, Martinez has caught the attention of college coaches across the country.

Get this: According to his Instagram account, Martinez landed his first Division I offer from Fairfield on May 19. Hardly a month later, he has already picked up an offer from one of the Big Ten’s premier squads in Illinois.

Nevertheless, he remains unranked by all major recruiting platforms (247Sports, ESPN and On3). And with Illinois getting involved ahead of the rest of the pack – something Underwood and his staff have made a habit of – the Illini appear to be in the thick of the race for Martinez when his commitment day rolls around in a couple of years.

Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024.

