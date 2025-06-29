Illinois Climbs Bracketology Rankings in Joe Lunardi’s Latest 2026 NCAA Projection
It may still be the offseason, but the college basketball conversation is alive and well – and Joe Lunardi is helping to keep it going with his latest 2026 NCAA Tournament Bracketology update. In his newest projections, Lunardi has Illinois slotted as a No. 4 seed – a significant bump from its earlier placement and a strong endorsement of the program’s offseason progress under coach Brad Underwood.
Just a few months ago, the Illini were slotted as a No. 7 seed in Lunardi’s initial 2026 Bracketology. But after a series of important offseason additions, Illinois has surged up the ranks in the latest update.
The biggest reason? Former Cal standout Andrej Stojakovic, who transferred to Illinois after a breakout sophomore year in the ACC, where he averaged 17.9 points. His ability to create his own shot and operate as a go-to scorer at the high-major level adds a new dynamic to the Illini offense.
Illinois also boasts a strong returning core, with three starters from last season – Kylan Boswell, Ben Humrichous and Tomislav Ivisic – set to return to Champaign. That level of continuity, paired with the high-impact additions Underwood secured this offseason, gives the Illini a balanced mix of experience and electric potential.
In this most recent bracket, Lunardi projects Illinois to face No. 13 seed McNeese State in the opening round of the East Region. Though the tournament is still months away, it’s clear that Illinois is gaining national respect after assembling one of the more intriguing rosters in college basketball. For Underwood and the Illini, the road to March has already begun – and the early signs are promising.
Big Ten teams in Lunardi's Bracketology:
Iowa (No. 10 seed)
Maryland (No. 10 seed)
Oregon (No. 7 seed)
USC (No. 7 seed)
Wisconsin (No. 6 seed)
Ohio State (No. 6 seed)
Illinois (No. 4 seed)
UCLA (No. 4 seed)
Michigan State (No. 4 seed)
Michigan (No. 2 seed)
Purdue (No. 1 seed)