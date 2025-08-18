Illinois Sets Official Visits With Two Top-100 Recruits: How They Would Fit
Less than a week after securing a visit from top-25 recruit Cameron Holmes, coach Brad Underwood and his crew have already locked in a visit with two more stellar recruits in Massachusetts guard Lucas Morillo and New York native Jasiah Jervis – the latter of whom has been climbing the rankings behind impressive performances this summer.
Per Doug Bucshon of Orange & Blue News, both Morillo and Jervis are set to touch down in Champaign the weekend of Sept. 26. Here’s what to know about each:
Lucas Morillo’s game
Listed as a 6-foot-6 shooting guard, Morillo is a unique and crafty player with great size at his position. He can knock it down from deep, has a solid midrange shot and does excellent work around the rim as a cutter and finisher. Also a top-notch facilitator, Morillo is extremely versatile, and can slide into any spot on the floor (other than center).
Jasiah Jervis’ game
Over the past few months, Jervis’ game has grown exponentially. He has developed from essentially a glorified spot-up shooter into a true playmaker and knockdown shooter. He can also get downhill on rip-and-gos or produce by pulling up in the midrange. The quintessential take-what-the-defense-gives player, Jervis leaves nothing on the table while bringing value across the board.
How Morillo would fit
Not the typical sharpshooter that Underwood and staff tend to hunt for on the wing, Morillo would slot as a swingman in a Ty Rodgers-esque role – although they’re dramatically different players (Morillo, critically has the three-pointer in his bag). Morillo translates to the Big Ten as a secondary playmaker with great size (consider how Rodgers would slot into the lead guard spot at times), and he can knock down triples or even play in the dunker spot if the Illini were really in a pinch, as he’s an exceptional finisher (despite lacking top-notch athleticism).
How Jervis would fit
Initially, Jervis would serve as a spot-up shooter for the Illini while offering an adequate defensive presence on the other end. In time, he could earn more playmaking duties, although he would likely never graduate to becoming Illinois’ go-to facilitator. Still, he can score at all three levels and would have the opportunity to grow into a primary scoring option for the Illini if he were to stick around in Champaign for the long term.