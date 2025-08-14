Top-25 Recruit Cameron Holmes Schedules Visit With Illinois: What to Know
After a stretch that saw Illinois get dropped from top recruits’ list on nearly a week-to-week basis, coach Brad Underwood and his staff have seemingly flipped the narrative of the 2026 class – which already has two commits in Ethan Brown and Landon Davis – on its head, and quickly built some momentum with top prospects.
Mere hours after landing in four-star center Aliou Dioum’s top six, the Illini officially lined up a visit with highly-touted 2026 wing Cameron Holmes for September 12. The 6-foot-6 small forward is tabbed as the No. 24 overall recruit in his class (247 Sports), and the fourth-best player in the state of Arizona (attends Millennium High School in Goodyear, AZ). Here’s what you need to know about Holmes’ visit:
Holmes’ Scouting Report
A solid athlete, Holmes combines his lengthy strides with his decent burst to attack the basket. Although he has impressive straight-line speed at 6-foot-6, Holmes’ game is more predicated on patience and taking what the defense gives him. A three-level scorer, Holmes can get a bucket at any level – although he prefers getting all the way downhill, or settling for a midrange or bunny.
Still, his three-point shot is a respectable weapon, and he can knock it down off-the-dribble or the catch. (He also loves a jab-step from beyond the arc to create some space before pulling.) A mature player that seemingly doesn’t get sped up, Holmes is a better facilitator than he gets credit for, and a capable secondary playmaker who takes great care of the ball.
Defensively, Holmes uses his length to disrupt passing lanes and moves his feet well enough to keep opposing wings in front. Holmes is by no means a defensive stalwart, but he is certainly serviceable and would be able to handle his own as a freshman in the Big Ten.
Second Top 100 Recruit to Visit Champaign
Holmes will be only the fourth 2026 prospect to officially take a visit to Illinois, and just the second recruit tabbed in the top 100. He joins 6-foot-8 wing Alex Constanza (No. 22 overall) as the only two prospects in that category.
Basketball Family
Holmes’ older brother – DaRon – was an All-American forward at Dayton, and Defensive Player of The Year in the Atlantic-10 before getting drafted in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Other Visits Lined Up
The 2026 recruit scheduled five other visits, including North Carolina (September 19), Oklahoma (October 3), Texas (October 13), Gonzaga (November 11), and Arizona (December 5).