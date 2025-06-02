Three Current Illinois Basketball Players Most Likely to Thrive in the NBA
Over the past few years, Illinois has quickly leveled up from yielding essentially no NBA talent to churning out next-level prospects. From Ayo Dosunmu to Terrence Shannon Jr. – and now the program's first-ever one-and-done players in Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley – Champaign has become a go-to spot for NBA hopefuls over the past half decade.
Although no one on the current Illini roster possesses a profile that screams "NBA lottery," there are a few notable players with league potential. Here are the top three, along with assessments of how they would fit in the NBA:
Andrej Stojakovic
NBA comparison: Jaime Jacquez Jr.
Stojakovic is a proven, high-level scorer hailing from California – yes, similar to Jacquez. Long and excellent at driving against closeouts, Stojakovic can score in a variety of ways, but he has done much of his work (at least thus far) around the basket. His jumper appears to be a work in progress, but his high-quality free-throw percentage (81.8 percent last season) and the potential influence of his father – NBA sharpshooting legend Peja Stojakovic – are encouraging signs.
At 6-foot-7, Stojakovic has good size for a wing and plenty of tools – but unlocking the next level of success hinges on improving his jumper. By NBA standards, he’s a subpar athlete who lacks the burst to attack the basket at an efficient rate. But if he can reach the 36-38 percent range on threes – and, ideally, eclipse 40 – Stojakovic instantly becomes a threat from anywhere on the court.
If he evolved into a true threat from long distance, his NBA ceiling would skyrocket. Stojakovic wouldn’t be just a knockdown shooter with size; his jumper would force defenders to play him tighter, allowing him to tap into more of his skill and craftiness on the drive.
Kylan Boswell
NBA comparison: Jrue Holiday
Boswell is a heady, defensive-minded guard who has abilities that can translate to the next level. Although he was inconsistent shooting from beyond the arc last season, Boswell hit 37.9 percent or better on threes in both of his seasons at Arizona. Although only 6-foot-2, he is wide-bodied and strong, with a lightning-quick first step and tight handle. Boswell gets downhill and has a creative finishing package among the trees.
Boswell – who, for now, appears likely to go undrafted – has the tools to work his way onto an NBA roster, but he must find consistency with his jumper. Boswell’s lockdown ability on the defensive end will serve as his calling card, but without a reliable shot, he would be a liability on the offensive side, his driving ability likely negated against NBA size and athleticism.
Tomislav Ivisic
NBA comparison: Nikola Vucevic
A knockdown shooter from deep, Ivisic led the Illini in three-point shooting percentage (35.7) and was second in made threes (55) last season – and he just so happens to stand 7-foot-1. Also a top-notch facilitator, with the softest touch and lightest feet around the rim, Ivisic is a true jack of all trades. Defensively, Ivisic is a game-changing rebounder with the length and knack for deterring shots.
Today’s NBA features a heavy European influence and is dominated by shooting skill and pick-and-roll action – all of which seems to favor Ivisic. With his shooting range and passing ability, Ivisic’s style would seem to fit perfectly into the NBA. His inability to defend guards in the pick-and-roll may be an issue, but his value on the offensive end and as a rim protector suggest signs of an NBA future.