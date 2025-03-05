Illinois Basketball Report Card: Grades at Michigan (Game 30)
Whatever optimism surrounded Illinois coming off its 20-point win over Iowa was tempered by the fact that no one has any idea what this team will do next. At this stage, the Illini seem as likely to rip a hole in the space -time continuum as they are to all turn into unicorns on the court, which was what made projecting Sunday's game at Michigan so difficult.
But the then-No. 15 Wolverines, despite coming off wins in eight of their last nine games, were contained by the Illini defense in the first half and obliterated by the offense after the break in a 93-73 Illinois blowout – more proof that the Illini (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) seem capable of just about anything on any given day.
In this case, the reviews were excellent – unicorns for everyone! – as you'll note from our individual, single-game grades of the Illini players below:
Tre White: A
White was a man on a mission Sunday, posting team highs of 19 points and 11 rebounds (incuding five offensive boards), plus two steals, a block and only one turnover. It's almost impossible to turn a better offensive performance, and in fact he was perfect with every shot in the second half: 5-for-5 from the field (including 3-for-3 from three) and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.
Kylan Boswell: A-
Coach Brad Underwood raved about Boswell after the win over the Wolverines, in which "Bam" had 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists while playing his usual boa constrictor brand of defense in one-on-one matchups. The perimeter shooting and turnovers remain less than ideal, but it's hard to quibble when everything else is where it needs to be.
Will Riley: B+
Against Michigan, Riley had his 10th double-figures-scoring performance in his past 11 games – and his efficiency continues to improve. He has shot 46.4 percent from the field during that stretch (even if his three-point shooting – 31.8 percent – is still scattershot). He continues to deliver as a distributor and rebounder, and he's learning to use his length as a defender.
Kasparas Jakucionis: B+
Jakucionis is delivering more by doing less – and we promise, that is not a knock. Playing more frequently off the ball, Jakucionis seems to be seeing the game from different angles and finding his opportunities within the offense rather than forcing himself into it. A 17-6-4 stat line (with only two turnovers) in 33 minutes led to an Illini-best plus-21 plus-minus figure against UM.
Jake Davis: B+
Davis keeps finding his spots to make an impact in limited minutes off the bench, going 3-for-3 from the field (including two threes) for eight points in nine minutes against the Wolverines. Even when he contributes nothing else, marksmanship like that makes him a plus asset on the floor.
Ben Humrichous: B
Humrichous, who has been Davis' doppelganger from the Upside Down in too many games this season, on Sunday turned in one of his best all-around performances of the season. Although he was only 3-for-8 from the field, those shots all came from behind the arc (a solid 37.5 percent), and he added five rebounds (two offensive) and solid defense along the way.
Tomislav Ivisic: C+
Ivisic finally looked healthy, so his subpar output (seven points, three rebounds, 3-for-10 shooting) may have felt anticlimactic. But considering that the Illini big man was left to essentially take on UM's two 7-footers on his own, was hampered by foul trouble and still dished a team-high-tying five assists, he deserves a hall pass.
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn: C-
Another tough run for Gibbs-Lawhorn, who was held scoreless over nine minutes and otherwise had just one assist (against one turnover) in Ann Arbor. The matchups were no good for him in this one, but this isn't the last we've heard from DGL this season.