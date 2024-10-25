Illinois Basketball 2024-2025 Scouting Reports: Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn
Every day over the two weeks leading up to Illinois' Nov. 4 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report for each Illini player listed on the team's official roster. Today, in the fourth of 14, we shine a light on guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn.
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, 6-foot-1 guard
Where he's from
After starting his prep career in Indiana, Gibbs-Lawhorn had quick stops at Montverde, Real Salt Lake Academy, Word of God Christian Academy and, finally, Overtime Elite. A four-star recruit, Gibbs-Lawhorn committed to Illinois in the fall of 2022.
What he's done
Gibbs-Lawhorn got off to a bang with the Illini, scoring a game-high 18 points in the 2023 season opener. He continued to show flashes throughout his freshman campaign, but playing behind the experienced and talented Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask meant minutes were hard to come by. Gibbs-Lawhorn averaged 2.4 points in 7.1 minutes on the season, but he established himself as an electric athlete and quality 3-point shooter.
How he helps
A dynamic lead guard who can score from all three levels, Gibbs-Lawhorn is reliable on catch-and-shoot threes, is a threat on midrange pull-ups and – did you watch the video above? – can absolutely finish at the rim. Defensively, he’s on the small side but is an on-ball pest who has also shown the ability to erase shots around the rim.
What they're saying
When Notre Dame transfer Carey Booth was asked on Illinois' team media day who he would identify as the Illini's best dunker, he mentioned freshman Morez Johnson Jr. – but couldn't leave Gibbs-Lawhorn, at 6-foot-1, off his list: "I’d probably say in terms of style, it's probably Dra."
Said Gibbs-Lawhorn: "I’m starting to get them old-head legs, but catch me on a good day and I still got the East Bay in me."
What we expect
On an Illini team with 10 newcomers, it remains to be seen which lineups coach Brad Underwood will roll out. Gibbs-Lawhorn could compete with guards Kylan Boswell (an Arizona transfer) and Kasparas Jakucionis (a touted freshman) or even play alongside them in certain combinations. Regardless, Gibbs-Lawhorn should have an opportunity to expand his role at least somewhat and stretch those old-head legs a bit more often in 2024-25.