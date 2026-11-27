In the days leading up to Illinois' Nov. 2 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report for each Illini player on the team's official 2026-27 roster. Today, we shine a light on forward David Mirkovic. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players as they're added below.

David Mirkovic | Forward | Sophomore | No. 0

Hometown: Niksic, Montenegro

Previous school: SC Derby

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 250 pounds

Scouting David Mirkovic

There aren't many bigs in college basketball who can do all the things Mirkovic does. A 6-foot-9 forward who can score inside, stretch the floor, handle the ball and create opportunities for his teammates, Mirkovic makes up for what he lacks in athleticism with strength, skill and an exceptional feel for the game.

Mirkovic is particularly dangerous with the ball in his hands. He can back down smaller defenders, use his footwork to manufacture space around the basket or face up and attack off the dribble. His passing might be his most underrated weapon. Whether he's finding a cutter from the post or pushing the ball after a defensive rebound, Mirkovic routinely makes plays that few power forwards even attempt.

David Mirkovic vs Indiana..



25 PTS (10-16 FG, 3-6 3PT)

7 REBS

3 AST



I have never seen him before but bro got GAME.. Is he a NBA Draft Prospect?? And he’s only a Freshman.. pic.twitter.com/PDvbwxfc5Z — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) February 15, 2026

He's also a legitimate threat from beyond the arc, shooting 37.5 percent from three as a freshman. Opposing big men can't simply camp out in the paint against him, and that opens driving lanes for Illinois' offense. Combine his shooting touch with his willingness to crash the glass, and he can affect nearly every possession without needing a play called for him.

Defensively, Mirkovic isn't the quickest laterally and can struggle against more explosive opponents. But his physicality, positioning and instincts help compensate, and he became increasingly dependable on that end as his freshman season progressed.

David Mirkovic's experience

Before arriving in Champaign, Mirkovic played professionally for SC Derby in the Adriatic League, competing against grown men before his college career began. He also represented Montenegro internationally and appeared in the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit.

WATCH: Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn absolutely let David Mirkovic have it after scoring on him early in the first half.



The #Illini freshman gets the last laugh after drilling a couple late free throws to ice the game. pic.twitter.com/HyCEVsQQUF — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) January 24, 2026

That experience translated immediately. Mirkovic started 36 of Illinois' 37 games in 2025-26, averaging 13.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists while earning Big Ten All-Freshman and honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

His freshman season featured several remarkable performances. Against Colgate, he exploded for 27 points and 21 rebounds, the first 20-20 game by an Illini player since 1972. Then, in Illinois' NCAA Tournament opener against Penn, he delivered 29 points and 17 rebounds. He finished the season with 297 boards, breaking Kofi Cockburn's Illinois freshman rebounding record, and helped lead the Illini to their first Final Four since 2005.

David Mirkovic highlights

What they're saying about David Mirkovic

Illinois coach Brad Underwood, to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein in the preseason:



“I think we’ll see a big jump in [David] Mirkovic. Thirteen [points] and eight [rebounds], shot 38 percent from three as a freshman. And it probably doesn’t get talked about [enough] what a great freshman year he had, because of Keaton [Wagler]. But I love what he’s going to do.”

What we expect from Mirkovic in 2026-27

A preseason AP All-American, Mirkovic was supposed to enter the season as the centerpiece of an Illinois team with national championship aspirations. He still might be – but first, he has to get healthy.

CBS Sports Preseason



All-America First Team



David Mirkovic



Another “0” Jersey will be on the rafters



pic.twitter.com/AYhKRPN3EB — Dariush Takhtehchian, M.D (@takhtehchianmd) October 14, 2026

After injuring his left foot in a July workout and undergoing surgery in August, Mirkovic suffered a separate setback: he required an appendectomy. And although there remains no firm timetable for his return, the latest recovery update from Underwood revealed that Mirkovic is, although not practicing with the team, putting in work on the court and slowly starting to round into shape.

The Illini have been fine – and mostly great – without Mirkovic thus far, as Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivisic (and others) have largely picked up the slack in his absence. But a complete Illini squad with a healthy Mirkovic (plus a slew of freshmen who are further along thanks to the extra run they received while he sat) is a national championship contender – and maybe the favorite in the field. When Mirkovic returns, he should immediately reclaim a featured role and has the ability to contend for All-Big Ten and All-American honors. The biggest question isn't whether Mirkovic can take another leap – it's how much of the season he'll have to make it happen.