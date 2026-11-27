No. 4 Illinois (6-1) is a winner of four straight, and all six victories this season have come by 20 or more. At home, the Illini have cracked the 100-point mark in every outing thus far. Andrej Stojakovic is pacing the squad at 24.3 points per game, while freshman Quentin Coleman isn’t far behind at 20.7 points.

Three other Illinois players – Stefan Vaaks, Tomislav Ivisic and Ethan Brown – all average at least 12 points. Preseason All-American forward David Mirkovic remains sidelined but continues to progress . Brown, who broke his nose on Monday, is an unknown heading into Friday's Western Kentucky game.

Previewing Illinois basketball vs. Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky's Teagan Moore (30) celebrates a three-point shot as the Indiana Hoosiers play the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in an exhibition game at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Western Kentucky (5-2) is winless on the road – including blowing a massive double-digit lead at Tulsa (and falling 67-64). But the Hilltoppers were ultra-competitive in both of those outings (they also lost at Tennessee Tech by three points).

Of course, Illinois is a step up from those opponents. Western Kentucky, which was picked to win the Conference USA, hasn’t seen a high-major foe yet. It does have a matchup against a top-100 KenPom team (George Washington) under its belt, though, and the Hilltoppers won it.

Teagan Moore, the CUSA Preseason Player of the Year, leads the way with 19.6 points, and he adds 2.9 steals per game. Two other Hilltoppers – guards Sharron Young and LJ Hackman – both average double digits.

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Western Kentucky

Thankful to be back at State Farm Center.



🆚 Western Kentucky

⏰ 5 pm CT

📍State Farm Center

📺 FS1 pic.twitter.com/FnIJ5Hq93K — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 27, 2026

What's the event?

Illinois will play Western Kentucky in a non-conference matchup.

Where and when are Illinois and Western Kentucky playing?

The State Farm Center in Champaign at 5 p.m. CT on Friday.

How to watch Illinois vs. Western Kentucky

Illinois vs. Western Kentucky will be broadcast on FS1.

How to listen to Illinois vs. Western Kentucky

Local audio of the game can be heard on radio affiliates of the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM) and streamed at Fighting Illini Productions and the Varsity Network App .

What happened when Illinois last played Western Kentucky?

The most recent outing between these two programs came back in 2009 in the NCAA Tournament. The No. 12 seed Hilltoppers met the No. 5 seed Illini in Portland, Oregon.

Western Kentucky used balanced scoring (all five starters in double digits) and a strong showing on the glass to knock off Illinois, despite 24 points and four steals from guard Trent Meacham. The Illini have won the two other meetings between these squads.