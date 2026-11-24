As a team, Illinois basketball (6-1) continues to raise the bar on what this season could hold for the program. Monday night brought a 133-point outing – a Big Ten single-game record – against Winthrop, which managed 83 of its own. But as usual, the Illini couldn't string together 40 full minutes of great basketball (while, mind you, still winning by 50).



Here are our player grades from the win:

Grading Illinois basketball players after blowout win over Winthrop

Nov 23, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts with forwards Zvonimir Ivisic (44) and Tomislav Ivisic (13) during the second half against the Winthrop Eagles at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tomislav Ivisic: B-

Nine points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes isn’t a bad night for most players. But Tomislav Ivisic isn’t most players. With his recent play, he has elevated himself to a new standard. And although the eight rebounds were great, his four turnovers were not.

Ivisic continues to get ripped at an unbelievably high rate in the paint. Somehow, he has yet to realize a double – or, at the very least, a handsy dig – is coming practically every time he makes a touch with his back to the basket. He needs to protect the rock. (And he could have been better protecting the rim against Winthrop, too.)

Ethan Brown: A-

Nov 23, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ethan Brown (34) drives the ball past Winthrop Eagles guard Spence Sims (11) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before leaving the game with a broken nose , Ethan Brown was in the thick of yet another Ethan Brown game. He was effortlessly heaving in threes (3-for-4 on the night), otherwise kept the ball moving and avoiding mistakes at every turn (five assists against zero turnovers).

But his defense – along with that of the rest of the Illini in the first half – was just mediocre. And Brown’s two rebounds was a low number based on the expectations he has set. Illinois needs him to be active on the glass and defense at all times.

Lincoln Williams: A-

When Lincoln Williams is locked in defensively, he is a menace. He wasn't in the first half against Winthrop (when he made some scouting-report mistakes) but had found his groove by the second half. He is so good on the ball, and finished the game with three blocks.

And his 5-for-6 night from the field en route to 10 points (plus four rebounds) in just 19 minutes wasn’t bad, either. The Illini just need consistent effort and attention from Williams.

Quentin Coleman: A+

Toss as many plusses as you’d like on the end of that A for Quentin Coleman. He was marvelous on Monday, finishing with 35 points, seven rebounds and six assists. It was all-out effort and not chaotic, unorganized energy.

30 PIECE.



He is the ninth freshman in program history to score 30 points in a game.



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/ZztuiM62ST — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 24, 2026

Coleman knows how to channel his motor into impact plays (a steal, a deflection, a heroic rebound, etc.). And, of course, he is very talented – hence, the 35 points on 12-for-18 shooting.

Andrej Stojakovic: B+

Nov 23, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) dunks the ball during the second half against the Winthrop Eagles at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a smooth 29 points from Andrej Stojakovic. He didn’t force. He didn’t do anything that disrupted the flow of the offense. He played within himself and the system, and cruised to 29 on an effective 10-for-16 from the field.

But three rebounds in 27 minutes is just meh. More than that, it’s time to start holding Stojakovic accountable as a leader. With Jake Davis and David Mirkovic sidelined, it falls on the Ivisic twins and Stojakovic to step up. It’s Stojakovic’s job, as much as anybody’s, to help put an end to these suddenly common first-half woes .

Zavier Zens: B+

It was a mostly quiet night from Zavier Zens, but it was his typical outing: he took nothing off the table: five points on 2-for-5 shooting (all great shots, of course) and four rebounds, along with a block. Zens continues to impress.

Zvonimir Ivisic: B

Nov 23, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) pulls down a rebound during the second half against the Winthrop Eagles at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be great to see just one go down for Zvonimir Ivisic, who is now shooting a frightening 6.7 percent from deep on the season. It would also be nice to see Big Z even just accidentally wander into the lane when his jumper isn’t falling. He took just one shot in his 10 minutes, and it was – shocker – a three-pointer.

Zvonimir, just like his twin brother Tomislav, also could have been more effective defending the basket. But to be fair, he did snag five rebounds and chased hard.

Stefan Vaaks: A-

Twenty-two points in 23 minutes. That is a high-volume scorer for you. And for once, Stefan Vaaks was fairly efficient, going 9-for-16 from the field and 4-for-10 from deep. He continues to struggle to connect on open looks, but anything semi-contested is money. He added four rebounds and had a dime, too. It was a solid night for the Providence transfer.

Lucas Morillo: B+

Lucas Morillo hit a three. He pushed the pace a few times. He’s clearly more comfortable when he’s one of the main options on the floor – which won’t be the case in big moments this season. But the flashes are obvious, and quite encouraging.

If he can continue to rebound and defend – both of which he did adequately on Monday night – Morillo can get a few rotational minutes here and there.