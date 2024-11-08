Illinois Basketball to Honor Elite Eight Run with Ceremony on Friday
Illinois already belongs in college basketball's Hall of Good (and Occasionally Very Good). But as coach Brad Underwood has expressed firmly and often since arriving in Champaign in 2017, the program under his watch has higher aspirations.
That doesn't mean, however, he isn't glad to celebrate the milestones along the way – including last season's Elite Eight NCAA Tournament run and the 29-win, Big Ten-champion squad that engineered it. On Friday, ahead of its home matchup against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (7 p.m. CT, on Peacock), the Illini will hold a pregame ceremony to do precisely that.
"I'm really, really excited for tomorrow, pregame," Underwood said in a Thursday press conference. "It's unique that when we came here – I guess I'm in Year 8 now – the idea of raising banners, cutting down nets and handing out rings was the goal, was the dream. And we dream really big in this program.
"Tomorrow night is a celebration of the season. We had the third-most wins in school history, an Elite Eight run, Big 10 championship, and to celebrate that team and all the great things that our fans, our coaches, our staff, got to enjoy about watching that team play. It didn't quite end where we wanted it to, but we get to raise a banner, we get to hand out rings."
Illinois, a No. 3 seed in last spring's NCAA Tournament East Regional, toppled No. 2 seed Iowa State to climb to a regional finals matchup against UConn. Although the Illini fell to the Huskies, an Elite Eight appearance and the fact that the Huskies went on to win the championship were some consolation. It marked Illinois' first Elite Eight appearance since 2005 and, Underwood hopes, is a launching pad to bigger things for the program in the future.
Certain members of the 2023-24 team – very few of whom remain on the current Illini roster – won't be able to attend the ceremony (including several with professional basketball commitments and, one assumes, a handful of transfers). But Underwood assured that those players would receive their commemorative rings and video of the ceremony, while noting that the celebration has broader implications.
"Tomorrow, to me, is about the fans and the great thanks that we have and the appreciation that we have," he said. "I've said many times, this is where this program belongs – being able to do this. It's really hard to do. We understand that. But [I'm really] excited for that opportunity, excited for the guys that are here, all the managers, all the coaches that have worked so hard to put us in that spot."
Doors at the State Farm Center open 90 minutes prior to game time, and visitors are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. to take in the ceremony. Fans who can't be in attendance can view the streamed event on FightingIllini.com.