Social Media Reacts to Illinois Falling to UConn in the Final Four
In this story:
Illinois’ run to the Final Four ended Saturday night with the kind of performance that leaves a team thinking about all the shots that normally fall. Against a battle-tested UConn team, the Illini simply never found enough offense and fell 71-62 in a game that was fought uphill almost from the opening minutes.
Illinois got behind early, and that set the tone for the rest of the night. The Huskies were the sharper team out of the gate, forcing the Illini to grind through every possession while making sure there was never much room to breathe. Even when Illinois managed to string together a small push, UConn always seemed to have an answer.
That was the story of the game. Illinois worked and worked to get back into it, but the shots just would not fall. The Illini finished 19-for-56 (33.9 percent) from the field and just 6-for-26 (23.1 percent) from three-point range, a brutal shooting performance at the worst possible time. UConn wasn't exactly lights out overall, shooting 22-for-62 (35.5%) from the floor, but the Huskies hit 12 threes and consistently made the more timely shots. That was the difference.
Keaton Wagler did everything he could to keep Illinois alive, finishing with 20 points and eight rebounds in 37 minutes. Tomislav Ivisic added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Andrej Stojakovic chipped in nine points and eight boards. But beyond that, offense was hard to come by. David Mirkovic and Kylan Boswell each scored six, and Illinois never found the secondary scoring burst it needed to flip the game.
The Illini also struggled to generate clean offense as a team. Illinois had only three assists on 19 made field goals, a sign of just how uncomfortable UConn made every trip down the floor. The Huskies were physical, disciplined and connected defensively, and they forced Illinois into too many tough shots late in the clock.
Meanwhile, UConn got balance across the lineup. Tarris Reed Jr. led the way with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Braylon Mullins scored 15 and knocked down four threes, and Solo Ball added 13. Even Alex Karaban, who scored only nine points, helped steady the game with his presence as UConn kept Illinois from ever fully seizing momentum.
Illinois trailed 37-29 at halftime and could never fully erase the gap. The Illini actually won the rebounding battle 44-37 and fought defensively for long stretches, but the offensive issues were just too much to overcome. When a game at this stage turns into a shot-making contest, a 23 percent night from three is usually going to send you home.
That's what made this loss so painful. Illinois was close enough to keep believing, but never good enough offensively to truly make a push. After a remarkable March run to the Final Four, the Illini picked the worst night possible to have their coldest shooting performance in the tournament. Still, social media was up for celebrating a great Illinois season after the fact.
Just can't make shots
Humrichous providing a spark
Some tough calls
Absolute back breaker
Still a great year
Very proud of the guys
What a season for Wagler
Not right now, Jon
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.