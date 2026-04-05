Social Media Reacts to Illinois Falling to UConn in the Final Four

Illinois’ run to the Final Four ended Saturday night with the kind of performance that leaves a team thinking about all the shots that normally fall. Against a battle-tested UConn team, the Illini simply never found enough offense and fell 71-62 in a game that was fought uphill almost from the opening minutes.

Illinois got behind early, and that set the tone for the rest of the night. The Huskies were the sharper team out of the gate, forcing the Illini to grind through every possession while making sure there was never much room to breathe. Even when Illinois managed to string together a small push, UConn always seemed to have an answer.

That was the story of the game. Illinois worked and worked to get back into it, but the shots just would not fall. The Illini finished 19-for-56 (33.9 percent) from the field and just 6-for-26 (23.1 percent) from three-point range, a brutal shooting performance at the worst possible time. UConn wasn't exactly lights out overall, shooting 22-for-62 (35.5%) from the floor, but the Huskies hit 12 threes and consistently made the more timely shots. That was the difference.

Keaton Wagler did everything he could to keep Illinois alive, finishing with 20 points and eight rebounds in 37 minutes. Tomislav Ivisic added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Andrej Stojakovic chipped in nine points and eight boards. But beyond that, offense was hard to come by. David Mirkovic and Kylan Boswell each scored six, and Illinois never found the secondary scoring burst it needed to flip the game.

The Illini also struggled to generate clean offense as a team. Illinois had only three assists on 19 made field goals, a sign of just how uncomfortable UConn made every trip down the floor. The Huskies were physical, disciplined and connected defensively, and they forced Illinois into too many tough shots late in the clock.

Final from the Final Four: [2] UConn 71, [3] Illinois 62 — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) April 5, 2026

Meanwhile, UConn got balance across the lineup. Tarris Reed Jr. led the way with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Braylon Mullins scored 15 and knocked down four threes, and Solo Ball added 13. Even Alex Karaban, who scored only nine points, helped steady the game with his presence as UConn kept Illinois from ever fully seizing momentum.

Illinois trailed 37-29 at halftime and could never fully erase the gap. The Illini actually won the rebounding battle 44-37 and fought defensively for long stretches, but the offensive issues were just too much to overcome. When a game at this stage turns into a shot-making contest, a 23 percent night from three is usually going to send you home.

That's what made this loss so painful. Illinois was close enough to keep believing, but never good enough offensively to truly make a push. After a remarkable March run to the Final Four, the Illini picked the worst night possible to have their coldest shooting performance in the tournament. Still, social media was up for celebrating a great Illinois season after the fact.

Just can't make shots

In a different game, Illinois has 4 extra buckets because these 50-50 attempts at the rim go down. https://t.co/IJouzY7z4p — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) April 4, 2026

Man if Illinois could make a layup… — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) April 5, 2026

The #Illini’s offensive plan in the second half has been good. They just can’t finish at the rim. — Kyle Tausk (@ktausk13) April 5, 2026

Damn



Just missed too many bunnies



Oh well



Great season nevertheless — Dariush Takhtehchian, M.D (@takhtehchianmd) April 5, 2026

I’ve liked Andrej Stojakovic’s mindset tonight, just hasn’t finished.



3-for-9 from the floor, all twos. — Kyle Tausk (@ktausk13) April 4, 2026

Humrichous providing a spark

WHAT A BLOCK BY HUMRICHOUS pic.twitter.com/7jKkkyvLWP — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 4, 2026

BEN HUMRICHOUS FROM DEEP.



5-point game!



📺 TBS, truTV, March Madness Live pic.twitter.com/OY9MMS7Ry7 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 5, 2026

Massive 3 for Ben Humrichous and this is a 5-point game — Sam Calhoun (@_samcalhoun) April 5, 2026

Some tough calls

Good pivot work from Mullins? pic.twitter.com/AnLxT8VJlA — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) April 5, 2026

Absolute back breaker

Not corralling that defensive rebound that led to a Braylon Mullins three feels like it could be the nail in the coffin.



But Keaton Wagler keeps #Illini alive for the moment with a huge three. 66-62 UConn with 43.5 seconds to play. — Kyle Tausk (@ktausk13) April 5, 2026

It was always gonna end on a Ben mistake… gotta have that rebound #illini — Andrew Fulk (@fulknA) April 5, 2026

Still a great year

A season to remember for Illinois basketball ends here — #Illini fall to UConn in the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/vmxDikrZLU — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) April 5, 2026

Thank you @IlliniMBB for an unforgettable season 🧡💙



ILL forever. pic.twitter.com/5bxvCTL5zZ — Illinois NIL Store (@illinistore) April 5, 2026

Very proud of the guys

Proud of my #Illini making the Final Four. Great season fellas #ILL — Leo Spaceman (@ILLcommenter) April 5, 2026

Proud of this team. They'll be fondly remembered forever. Hail to the Orange 🧡💙 #Illini — Jack Russell (@JolietJack) April 5, 2026

Proud of this team and what they have accomplished. But man to see it end hurts. 2026 illini men’s basketball team won’t be forgotten. #Illini — Tristan Green (@TristanGreenbe4) April 5, 2026

Don’t cry cause it’s over, smile because it happened. Helluva season #Illini 🧡💙 — Will Charlton (@WillCharltonH13) April 5, 2026

Game goes final. Illinois falls short against UConn 62-71.



Several tears on the way into the locker room. But heads are all high.



What a ride it was 👏🔶#illini — Jake Bedell (@JakeBedellTV) April 5, 2026

What a season for Wagler

FINAL: UConn 71 - #Illini 62



Keaton Wagler lead the team with 20 pts



That was upsetting. Illinois had plenty of chances to take the lead, but allowed the Huskies to control a majority of the game.



Great season and bright future. But this is going to take some time to get over. — Kellen “KellDawg” Sherman (@KShermanSports) April 5, 2026

Not right now, Jon