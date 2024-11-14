Illinois Basketball Grades: Analysis vs. Oakland (Game 3)
If the party wasn't over Wednesday at the State Farm Center in Champaign, the cops were definitely called and the kids were forced to turn off the music and tone it down as Illinois (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) scuffled to a 66-54 win over Oakland (1-2, 0-0 Horizon League).
There's no reason for the fun to end there, but the occasional struggles against the Golden Grizzlies were a good reminder that progress doesn't follow a straight line and success isn't a birthright or a gift that comes wrapped with a top-10 recruiting class.
Below, we grade out how each of the Illini contributors fared against Oakland, and we offer a reminder that the assigned marks are a reflection of player performance (and not necessarily efforts) in a single game.
Tomislav Ivisic: A
Ivisic understood the assignment, and he delivered in nearly every way imaginable. His dip in rebounding production (six) is negligible given the game's pace, and his 0-for-2 showing from beyond the arc is almost a badge of honor: The big man held down his post in the middle of Oakland's zone and rarely strayed from it, scoring a game-high 20, and causing similar havoc as a defender (four steals and numerous deflections and altered angles).
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn: A-
Whenever the Illini needed energy or a pick-me-up play, Gibbs-Lawhorn was there to deliver against the Golden Grizzlies. Making Oakland's guards sweat with tight ball pressure and scoring seven points, snatching three offensive boards and swiping two steals in just 12 minutes, he played like an atomic-powered firefly.
Ben Humrichous: B
Humrichous showed eye-opening bounce on a putback dunk and a highlight-reel block, but he also missed a few wide-open 3-pointers that would have given the Illini breathing room when the outcome was still an open question. Ten points and six rebounds isn't a bad little haul against this plodding Oakland club, but Humrichous will be counted on to knock down those corner jumpers as the stakes rise.
Kylan Boswell: B-
Boswell hasn't yet calibrated his shot this season, though he continues to find ways to rep the cause. On one sequence in particular, he soared in from the top of the key to grab an offensive rebound through two Oakland players along the baseline, then moments later, on the same possession, leapt to bring down a crosscourt pass and, before ever getting back to his feet, fired the ball off to Tre White for an open 3-point look.
Tre White: B-
White's offensive productivity wasn't an issue Wednesday, but he didn't play much – perhaps because of his four turnovers during that time. It wasn't his best game of the season, but the fact that he could chip in seven points, two rebounds and three assists in just 14 minutes of burn in an off night says something about his value to this club.
Will Riley: C-
Against Oakland, Riley harnessed the magic that he wielded in his debut in moments here and there, but he finished just 2-for-8 from the field and was mostly held under wraps by the Golden Grizzlies. His counting stats were decent over his 28 minutes, but he got himself turned around more than once on defense to give up away easy buckets.
Kasparas Jakucionis: D+
Did Jakucionis fly too close to the sun? More likely, it was a combination of delayed freshman jitters, an off night and Oakland's shape-shifting zone. The screen-and-roll and usual angles on which Jakucionis relies disappeared, and his 0-for-3-shooting, five-turnover night was part of the proof. He still managed six rebounds and three assists, but the hype train came screeching into the station Wednesday night.