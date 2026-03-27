Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Sweet 16 Win Over Houston

Illinois is headed to the Elite Eight, and it got there by winning exactly the kind of game Houston usually drags opponents into before drowning them.

WE CAME FOR 2.

SEE YOU SATURDAY. pic.twitter.com/TiOqVFen3H — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 27, 2026

The Illini knocked off the Cougars 65-55 in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on Thursday, surviving a first-half rock fight before breaking the game open with a huge run after the break. It was ugly, physical and tense for long stretches, which made the result even more impressive. Houston entered the night 30-6 and built to win games in the mud. Instead, Illinois beat the Cougars at their own game and now sits one win away from the Final Four.

The first 20 minutes was a very hard watch. Neither team could find much rhythm offensively. Every possession felt contested, and clean looks were hard to come by. Illinois led just 24-22 at halftime, and at that point it looked like the game might simply come down to which side could survive the ugliness a little longer. Houston missed shots, Illinois missed shots and every basket felt like it had to be earned through a minor act of violence.



Then came the stretch that changed everything.

Illinois ripped off a 17-0 second-half run that completely flipped the game. What had been a tense grinder suddenly became an Illini avalanche. The defense stayed vicious, the rebounds kept coming, and Illinois finally found just enough offense to make Houston crack. The Cougars, one of the toughest teams in the country, looked rattled.

For the second time in three years, WE ARE ELITE. pic.twitter.com/2vFnehyChd — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 27, 2026

That defensive effort was the story. Brad Underwood may have coached the best game of his career, because this was not just about effort and energy. Illinois looked prepared for everything. The rotations were sharp, the help was timely, and Houston never looked comfortable running offense. Emanuel Sharp led the Cougars with 17 points, but Milos Uzan went just 2-for-11 from the field. Houston committed only five turnovers yet still could not generate enough quality offense to keep up. That says a lot about how disruptive Illinois was without having to rely on steals.

Illinois also more than held its own physically, which is not something many teams can say when facing Houston. The Illini won the rebounding battle 43-34 and got 12 boards from Keaton Wagler and 10 from David Mirkovic . Mirkovic added 14 points, while Andrej Stojakovic and Wagler each scored 13.

Houston made a few pushes late, and Illinois absolutely had to hold on for dear life over the final minutes. But the Illini never let the game slip away.

Now they are one step from the Final Four, and after a performance like this, social media was blowing up with excitement.

Is it finally time?

How many times have #illini been up 15 with 9 minutes left in the last month and blown the lead?



This has to be the gane they hold it against a really good team — Ryan Evan Schroat (@200ColumnsRy) March 27, 2026

Ice

Free(?) throws

I love Kylan Boswell.

But make a free throw. — JF (@JF_Fey) March 27, 2026

Kylan Boswell is trying to open up the door for Houston to do some 2025 final 4 vs Duke stuff here! — StewsCBB (@StewsCBB) March 27, 2026

Kylan Boswell went 2-6 in his last three trips to the line. He needs to shake these yips. #Illini #MarchMadness — Kellen “KellDawg” Sherman (@KShermanSports) March 27, 2026

The freshman shows grit

Big toughness game for Keaton Wagler.. had to get through two fouls just to get the 3rd one at the rim pic.twitter.com/LNrlafQeuT — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) March 27, 2026

Keaton Wagler with 12 rebounds in that game against Houston. What a tough fought game he had. — Colt Smith (@ColtSmith18) March 27, 2026

Keaton Wagler draft stock ⬆️ — S.A.M (@keepinthescore) March 27, 2026

An elite hooper

David Mirkovic tonight



34 mins

14 pts

10 rebs

2 assts

1 blk

6/13 FG

2/6 3PT

0/2 FT

NBADraft2026 pic.twitter.com/RhZ0D7GL1X — Boogie Muse (@BoogieFlandMuse) March 27, 2026

The way Brad looks at Mirk pic.twitter.com/hskNtgnQ0q — Dariush Takhtehchian, M.D (@takhtehchianmd) March 27, 2026

NEW RECORD‼️ David Mirkovic surpasses Kofi Cockburn for most rebounds by an #Illini freshman! pic.twitter.com/njj2weF08t — Gameday Spirit | Illinois (@GamedaySpirit) March 27, 2026

Illinois' Keaton Wagler and David Mirkovic are the first pair of freshman teammates to each have a double-double in the same NCAA tournament game since freshmen became fully eligible in 1972-73 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tC3PuueZM5 — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 27, 2026

david mirkovic i’m pouring honey on you goat — LeGOAT👑 (@LeGoatJames623_) March 27, 2026

Give Underwood his flowers

I’ve criticized Brad Underwood ALOT.



Here’s his flowers. The Illinois Fighting Illini have DOMINATED the Houston Cougars.



Rumor is he gave jurisdiction to Cam Crocker and Tyler Underwood. They all deserve their credit. — College Hoops Database (@CollegeHoopsTIk) March 27, 2026

Without a doubt the best Illinois team under underwood — doogs (@d00gs) March 27, 2026

This team is for real

Teams don’t do that to Houston. Illinois could be freaky good — Cyclone Larry (@CycloneLarry69) March 27, 2026

Who would have thought?

Iowa vs Illinois for a Final Four.



Like everyone drew it up pic.twitter.com/WBiA0CSE7H — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) March 27, 2026

Two Elite Eights in three years for Illinois. Pretty remarkable the program Brad Underwood has built there compared to where he found it. Unbelievable opportunity awaits Saturday. One win from an Indianapolis flooded with fans in orange. — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) March 27, 2026

Defense: Locked in

Illini D was terrific. They didn’t play drop coverage. Didn’t let the guards beat them. The length of Illinois really bothered Houston. Houston settled for 3 and did not feel comfortable scoring over the top of the Illini in the lane. — Sean Harrington (@smharrington24) March 27, 2026

this might be the best defensive performance of the Underwood era



Just tenacious #illini — Illini Isaac (@IMAbrose) March 27, 2026

Champaign is loving it

THIS IS WHY WE MARCH 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/NbG8djcmW3 — Barstool Illini (@BarstoolILL) March 27, 2026

Shoulder to shoulder here at KAMS in Champaign.



Students react as a hype video for their #illini plays on all the TVs. pic.twitter.com/8tTDCWmyfZ — Cooper O'Kelly (@cooperokelly) March 27, 2026

Scenes from KAMS in Champaign as the #illini are headed to the Elite 8 for the second time in three years.



Campus is going to be rocking for about two days straight.



Illinois will face off against Iowa on Saturday for a trip to the Final Four on the line. pic.twitter.com/uJxeWAivEa — Cooper O'Kelly (@cooperokelly) March 27, 2026

The Alma Mater webcam right now is AMAZING. pic.twitter.com/fZhjWEKawk — Stephen Cohn (@stephen__cohn) March 27, 2026

Feeling Elite

THE ILLINI ARE ELITE pic.twitter.com/X4v6IbGUqS — RN2 (@RobbyNardini) March 27, 2026

Tell 'em, Jon