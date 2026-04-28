Is Keaton Wagler a Top-10 All-Time Illinois Basketball Player?

Consensus All-American. NCAA All-Region. All-Big Ten. Big Ten Freshman of the Year. The 2025-26 season culminated with a long list of accolades for Keaton Wagler, the most important of which wasn’t a personal achievement but a team accomplishment: a Final Four appearance .

In his first (and only) year in Champaign, Wagler averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists, pushing the Illini to the national semifinal in the process.

But his unprecedented skyrocket rise from a little-known three-star recruit to one of the best players in college hoops and a soon-to-be lottery pick isn’t part of this conversation. This debate is centered entirely around Wagler’s body of work in the 2025-26 season. His age and any additional storylines aren’t considered in this space.



The question is simple: is Keaton Wagler a top-10 player in Illinois basketball history?

Is Keaton Wagler a top 10 Illini of all time?

Mar 8, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) reacts after shooting a three point basket during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Given that he donned the orange and blue for just one season, Wagler is already behind the 8-ball in terms of his volume of work. Working in his favor, though (as has already been established), is the fact that it wasn’t just any old season. His 2025-26 campaign will live on in Champaign lore indefinitely. Still, was it enough to vault him ahead of other Illini legends?



Let’s take a look at a few names we can definitely put ahead of Wagler (in no specific order):

Nick Anderson

Nick Anderson's two years in Champaign are among the two best individual seasons ever delivered by an Illini. He paced the team in scoring and rebounding from 1987-89, and averaged 18.0 points and 7.9 rebounds as a junior to lead the iconic Flying Illini club to a Final Four.

Kendall Gill

Kendall Gill was a four-year Illini who was Anderson's wingman in helping lift the program to a Final Four appearance in 1989 before reeling in All-American honors as Illinois' go-to guy in 1990.

Deon Thomas

Although Deon Thomas can't claim the same team success as other players on this list, his individual work and long-haul productivity was, and is, second to none (averaged 18.0 points and 7.2 rebounds over four seasons in Champaign).

Dee Brown

Dee Brown was a consensus two-time All-American who helped lead the Illini on their legendary run in 2005 (which culminated in a national title game loss).

Deron Williams

Deron Williams spent three seasons in Champaign, the last of which resulted in that historic 2005 campaign, for which he earned All-American honors.

Kofi Cockburn

Another two-time All-American, big man Kofi Cockburn pushed Illinois to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in 2021 before putting together a stellar 2022 campaign.

All-time @IlliniMBB great Kofi Cockburn’s No. 21 will be in the State Farm Center rafters forever 🧡#B1GMBBall pic.twitter.com/3RKbNDhqNd — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 12, 2025

Ayo Dosunmu

Sticking in the same era, Ayo Dosunmu (alongside Cockburn) sparked the Illini to that one seed in 2021. Perhaps more importantly, Dosunmu spent three seasons all but single-handedly turning the program around with head coach Brad Underwood.

Are any other former Illini players ahead of Keaton Wagler?

From here, the debate can truly begin. Andy Phillip (if we’re going way back), Eddie Johnson, Bruce Douglas, Kiwane Garris and Terrence Shannon Jr. – to name just a few – all have valid arguments.

And all of those aforementioned players have a key advantage over Wagler: Each played multiple seasons with the Illini. But on the flip side, were any of them far and away the best player on a Final Four team? That would be a hard no. And at the end of the day, winning is the sole guarantor of legacy.

Quantifying "best" is an inherently difficult and subjective task. But no one can argue with winning. And Wagler served as the clear driving force for one of the most decorated teams in Illinois program history. That itself cements him in the top 10, if on the outer edge. (We’ll officially slot him at No. 9 behind Kiwane Garris and Andy Phillip.)