Grading Every Illinois Basketball Addition for the 2026-2027 Season

For once during the Brad Underwood era at Illinois, the offseason has been characterized not by what the program lost but by what it retained. Transfer portal chaos can be exciting. New overseas additions are often a welcome sight. Incoming freshmen create an unparalleled sense of intrigue. But it's hard to beat retention – especially on the heels of a Final Four run.

Still, despite the Illini's offseason quite literally being dubbed "The Retention," a handful of new contributors will indeed be joining the crew for next season. Here is our grade for each 2026 addition for the Illini:

Grading Illinois basketball's 2026 additions

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood applauds during practice ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ethan Brown

Tabbed as a 6-foot-4 combo guard, Ethan Brown doesn’t have the requisite size Underwood covets, nor does he have top-notch athleticism. By mere process of elimination, that makes it almost certain that he’s a sniper from deep – which he is. But he’s also a high-IQ player capable of playing on or off the ball.



Grade: B+

Landon Davis

Northwest’s Landon Davis (13) drives down the court to the basket against Waukee on Feb. 3, 2026, at Waukee High School. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At first glance, Landon Davis may not have many of the attributes usually associated with Illini recruits. He isn’t a knockdown shooter or an earth-shattering playmaker. But he is extremely lengthy, has excellent size (6-foot-9, 215 pounds) and is springy. He can finish plays at the rim or step out from deep, and he has all of the tools to develop into a standout defender.



Grade: A-

Lucas Morillo

#Illini signee Lucas Morillo knocks down a corner three one possession after checking into the game for Team World at the Nike Hoop Summit. pic.twitter.com/H2hTXtIrR6 — Kyle Tausk (@ktausk13) April 12, 2026

The quintessential Illinois player, Lucas Morillo found the perfect marriage with the Illini. A position-less player with great size who can shoot, facilitate, rebound and defend, Morillo is tremendously versatile. Expect him to quickly carve out a role as a freshman, despite competing in a loaded rotation.



Grade: A+

Quentin Coleman

July 19, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; Brad Beal Elite Quentin Coleman (1) gestures to a teammate as Team Durant Evans Barning Jr. (7) defends during the Brad Beal Elite and Team Durant game at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activity Center. Brad Beal Elite won 91-59. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK | Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A St. Louis guard who has drawn many comparisons to Keaton Wagler , Quentin Coleman has that sought-after combination of playmaking feel and lights-out shooting. At 6-foot-4, he has quality size for a point guard and the intangibles to be a Day 1 starter for a squad with national title hopes.



Grade: A

Zavier Zens

Wisconsin Lutheran's Zavier Zens (23) celebrates his team's 57-55 victory over Marshfield in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game, Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Illinois’ latest offseason addition – Zavier Zens – was a surprise. At 6-foot-7, he has solid size for a wing and can stroke it from deep, with a downhill game to complement his range.



Grade: B

Stefan Vaaks

The Illini have found some studs in the transfer portal over the past few seasons (in addition to losing a few), and Stefan Vaaks appears poised to join that list . One of the most versatile and gifted shooters in the country, Vaaks gives Illinois a Jupiter-level gravity-puller who is also a dynamite playmaker in pick and roll.



Grade: A+