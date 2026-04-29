Grading Every Illinois Basketball Addition for the 2026-2027 Season
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For once during the Brad Underwood era at Illinois, the offseason has been characterized not by what the program lost but by what it retained. Transfer portal chaos can be exciting. New overseas additions are often a welcome sight. Incoming freshmen create an unparalleled sense of intrigue. But it's hard to beat retention – especially on the heels of a Final Four run.
Still, despite the Illini's offseason quite literally being dubbed "The Retention," a handful of new contributors will indeed be joining the crew for next season. Here is our grade for each 2026 addition for the Illini:
Grading Illinois basketball's 2026 additions
Ethan Brown
Tabbed as a 6-foot-4 combo guard, Ethan Brown doesn’t have the requisite size Underwood covets, nor does he have top-notch athleticism. By mere process of elimination, that makes it almost certain that he’s a sniper from deep – which he is. But he’s also a high-IQ player capable of playing on or off the ball.
Grade: B+
Landon Davis
At first glance, Landon Davis may not have many of the attributes usually associated with Illini recruits. He isn’t a knockdown shooter or an earth-shattering playmaker. But he is extremely lengthy, has excellent size (6-foot-9, 215 pounds) and is springy. He can finish plays at the rim or step out from deep, and he has all of the tools to develop into a standout defender.
Grade: A-
Lucas Morillo
The quintessential Illinois player, Lucas Morillo found the perfect marriage with the Illini. A position-less player with great size who can shoot, facilitate, rebound and defend, Morillo is tremendously versatile. Expect him to quickly carve out a role as a freshman, despite competing in a loaded rotation.
Grade: A+
Quentin Coleman
A St. Louis guard who has drawn many comparisons to Keaton Wagler, Quentin Coleman has that sought-after combination of playmaking feel and lights-out shooting. At 6-foot-4, he has quality size for a point guard and the intangibles to be a Day 1 starter for a squad with national title hopes.
Grade: A
Zavier Zens
Illinois’ latest offseason addition – Zavier Zens – was a surprise. At 6-foot-7, he has solid size for a wing and can stroke it from deep, with a downhill game to complement his range.
Grade: B
Stefan Vaaks
The Illini have found some studs in the transfer portal over the past few seasons (in addition to losing a few), and Stefan Vaaks appears poised to join that list. One of the most versatile and gifted shooters in the country, Vaaks gives Illinois a Jupiter-level gravity-puller who is also a dynamite playmaker in pick and roll.
Grade: A+
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf