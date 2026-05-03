Illinois Basketball Transfers Still Searching for New Teams in 2026

Here’s a shocker: The 2026 offseason – for which Illinois has all but copyrighted the term "The Retention" – has seen an identical number of transfers exit the Illini program as left in the 2025 offseason.

A year ago, Illinois lost four contributors to the portal. This time around, Brad Underwood has lost four again. There is a caveat, though: None of the departing players in 2026 were key pieces in the rotation.

That said, Mihailo Petrovic , Brandon Lee and Ty Rodgers , the latter of whom started 38 games in Illinois’ 2023-24 Elite Eight run, were all more than capable of developing into key cogs for the Illini in 2026-27. As for Toni Bilic , he’ll leave Champaign the same way he entered: almost completely unknown.

Already in May, somewhat surprisingly, none of Illinois’ outgoing transfers have found a new home. So what is the expectation for each player?

Mihailo Petrovic

Jan 24, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Mihailo Petrovic (77) looks for an open teammate during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

An excellent creator and ultra-dynamic lead guard, Petrovic was expected to be the Illini’s starter in 2025-26. But he wound up falling behind Keaton Wagler on the depth chart (obviously through no fault of his own).

Check out the crossover 👀



Mihailo Petrovic crossed up his man to get this pretty @IlliniMBB bucket.



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/wdBa1E4KgP — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) November 25, 2025

Despite being extremely skilled, Petrovic may not have the size or physicality necessary to flourish in the college game. The most likely scenario has Petrovic returning to the international game.



Illinois on SI prediction: Mihailo Petrovic goes overseas.

Brandon Lee

Jan 8, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Brandon Lee (1) drives the ball around Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Lino Mark (2) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

A former top-100 recruit, Lee isn’t short on talent. He’s big, strong, can really get to the rack and is a respectable threat from deep. Defensively, he is a ball-hawk and, at his best, a game-altering presence.

In other words: he is every ounce of a high-major player. But will he get a shot after playing sparingly in Year 1? We’ll say yes – and he'll shine immediately.



Illinois on SI prediction: Brandon Lee transfers to a high-major.

Ty Rodgers

Mar 30, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ty Rodgers (20) dribbles the ball against the Connecticut Huskies in the finals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

This one is much tougher. Rodgers, who was firmly in the rotation during his freshman and sophomore years at Illinois, has already proven he can be an integral piece on a high-level team.

And although the Illini may have shifted to a five-out philosophy, which has left Rodgers (essentially a non-factor from the perimeter) without a role, there are still Power 5 teams that can utilize Rodgers’ unique and potent skill set .



Illinois on SI prediction: Ty Rodgers finds a high-major home.

Toni Bilic

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Toni Bilic (9) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The No. 1 feather in Bilic’s cap: Illinois recruited him. Underwood’s eye for talent is very well respected – and that should work in Bilic’s favor. But the reality is, Bilic has never even suited up in a college game.

Maybe a connection can be made, but it’s tough to imagine that Bilic has college suitors lining up – especially any he would be even slightly interested in.



Illinois on SI prediction: Toni Bilic goes back overseas.