Illinois Basketball Transfers Still Searching for New Teams in 2026
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Here’s a shocker: The 2026 offseason – for which Illinois has all but copyrighted the term "The Retention" – has seen an identical number of transfers exit the Illini program as left in the 2025 offseason.
A year ago, Illinois lost four contributors to the portal. This time around, Brad Underwood has lost four again. There is a caveat, though: None of the departing players in 2026 were key pieces in the rotation.
That said, Mihailo Petrovic, Brandon Lee and Ty Rodgers, the latter of whom started 38 games in Illinois’ 2023-24 Elite Eight run, were all more than capable of developing into key cogs for the Illini in 2026-27. As for Toni Bilic, he’ll leave Champaign the same way he entered: almost completely unknown.
Already in May, somewhat surprisingly, none of Illinois’ outgoing transfers have found a new home. So what is the expectation for each player?
Mihailo Petrovic
An excellent creator and ultra-dynamic lead guard, Petrovic was expected to be the Illini’s starter in 2025-26. But he wound up falling behind Keaton Wagler on the depth chart (obviously through no fault of his own).
Despite being extremely skilled, Petrovic may not have the size or physicality necessary to flourish in the college game. The most likely scenario has Petrovic returning to the international game.
Illinois on SI prediction: Mihailo Petrovic goes overseas.
Brandon Lee
A former top-100 recruit, Lee isn’t short on talent. He’s big, strong, can really get to the rack and is a respectable threat from deep. Defensively, he is a ball-hawk and, at his best, a game-altering presence.
In other words: he is every ounce of a high-major player. But will he get a shot after playing sparingly in Year 1? We’ll say yes – and he'll shine immediately.
Illinois on SI prediction: Brandon Lee transfers to a high-major.
Ty Rodgers
This one is much tougher. Rodgers, who was firmly in the rotation during his freshman and sophomore years at Illinois, has already proven he can be an integral piece on a high-level team.
And although the Illini may have shifted to a five-out philosophy, which has left Rodgers (essentially a non-factor from the perimeter) without a role, there are still Power 5 teams that can utilize Rodgers’ unique and potent skill set.
Illinois on SI prediction: Ty Rodgers finds a high-major home.
Toni Bilic
The No. 1 feather in Bilic’s cap: Illinois recruited him. Underwood’s eye for talent is very well respected – and that should work in Bilic’s favor. But the reality is, Bilic has never even suited up in a college game.
Maybe a connection can be made, but it’s tough to imagine that Bilic has college suitors lining up – especially any he would be even slightly interested in.
Illinois on SI prediction: Toni Bilic goes back overseas.
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf