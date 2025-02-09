Illinois Finds a New Formula in Eye-Opening Win Over Minnesota
Illinois basketball has slavishly chased the numbers this season, tying its fortunes to a metrics-based approach that prizes a blistering offensive pace and avalanches of three-point attempts. It worked.
Until it didn't.
So rather than stay mired in the numbers, the Illini on Saturday chose to ditch the pocket protector and just hoop, tapping into all of their natural gifts – size, athleticism, passing ability and, yes, shooting – to run Minnesota out of its own building in a 95-74 clinic at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
The performance was half revelation, half wake-up call – a showing the No. 23 Illini (16-8, 8-6 Big Ten) almost certainly knew they were capable of but hadn't previously given themselves permission to seek out.
All season, Illinois force-fed the three into its offense – sometimes to beautiful effect. But it hasn't been sustainable. The Illini entered the Gophers game having launched 30.9 three-point attempts per game – fifth in Division I and on pace to set a new Big Ten record – while shooting them at a feeble 30.7-percent clip, worst in the conference.
But on Saturday, by first establishing the offense inside and stressing passing over isolation shot-seeking, Illinois diced Minnesota's D with 50 points in the paint and 63.2 percent field-goal shooting – a season high.
The approach seemed to pull the lid off the rim for several Illini, including freshmen Will Riley (a game-high 27 points, nine rebounds and seven assists) and Kasparas Jakucionis (a career-high-tying 24 points on 8-for-14 shooting). Tomislav Ivisic – who was uncertain to play because of an ankle injury – turned in the quietest 18 points (on 8-for-9 shooting) and 11 rebounds your eyes may ever see.
Aside from the win (which Illinois desperately needed after losing five of its previous eight games), the Illini may have unlocked a cheat code of sorts against the Gophers (12-12, 4-9): Shoot the three without trying to shoot the three. By working through their offense and forcing Minnesota to respect their full scoring arsenal, the Illini set up more spot-ups and in-rhythm attempts and – irony of ironies – post their best three-point shooting percentage of the season (56.3, going 9-for-16).
The Illini clearly went into Saturday's game with the intention of setting a new tone on offense. From the opening tip, the ball zipped – including inside – players screened, dove and cut hard off the ball, and immediately Illinois benefitted from the offensive flow. Big men Tomislav Ivisic and Morez Johnson Jr. scored Illinois' first two buckets from point-blank range, and the Illini allowed the offense to dictate their three-point shooting rather than the other way around.
The result: 17 field goals on 13 assists, 54.8 percent field-goal shooting and only one turnover. Illinois rode out Minnesota's hot early shooting to breeze to a 46-35 lead at halftime. Oh, and the threes? The Illini took only six of them – but made three.
Jakucionis' ninth 20-point game of the season set a new Illinois freshman record and was a welcome respite from his recent struggles. Meanwhile, Illinois' six turnovers were one off their season low.
With games against UCLA and Michigan State, at Wisconsin and then on a neutral site against Duke, the Illini may have found a formula that suits them just in time for the toughest stretch of a grinding schedule.