Illinois Basketball Opener Injury Updates: Who's In and Who's Out?
Illinois’ season hasn’t even officially started, and the program is already dealing with the injury bug. Between late arrivals and injuries, the Illini have yet to even practice together at full strength.
But with game action just two days out (Illinois plays Jackson State on Monday), coach Brad Underwood and his staff will be forced to work with what they’ve got – though it should be more than enough.
Here’s the latest injury update ahead of the season opener, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein:
Illinois basketball injury updates
Tomislav Ivisic (tonsils): Active
Tomislav Ivisic, who was held out of Illinois' exhibition contest against Illinois State a couple weeks ago, is cleared to return to the court. Given that he was recovering from his tonsils being removed, Ivisic shouldn't have any lingering problems or on-court difficulties.
Andrej Stojakovic (knee): Questionable
According to Rothstein, whose source was Underwood himself, Andrej Stojakovic will “probably be a game-time decision." Stojakovic has been in recovery from a knee injury for quite some time now, though it seems Illinois is just being extremely cautious with the situation. Even if he’s held out of the opener, all signs point towards a Stojakovic return in the next week or two – if not sooner.
Mihailo Petrovic (hamstring): Out
Mihailo Petrovic will be held out of action vs. Jackson State, forcing Kylan Boswell and Keaton Wagler to pick up ball-handling duties. Petrovic, who did play in a limited capacity against Florida in the closed-door scrimmage last Saturday, should be back in due time.
Ty Rodgers (knee): Out
Ty Rodgers, who suffered a knee injury that required surgery over the summer, is the lone Illini whose timetable remains entirely unknown, as Underwood has yet to confirm if the swingman will even return in 2025-26. Naturally, Rodgers will be held out of action in the opener.
What it all means
Illinois is, understandably, remaining cautious with all of its injured players at such an early point in the season. Although the Illini desperately need to get their starting five on the court together soon, the absence of Stojakovic and Petrovic may be beneficial in the long run.
Wagler and fellow freshman Brandon Lee will receive more tick as a result of the injuries, allowing them to get their feet wet, and, ideally develop into true contributors, providing Illinois with exceptional depth.
Nevertheless, the Illini don’t have much time before things really ramp up. After a pair of glorified scrimmages (Jackson State and Florida Gulf Coast), they will welcome No. 11 Texas Tech to the State Farm Center. To stave off the Red Raiders, Illinois will undoubtedly need to be at full health – or very near it.