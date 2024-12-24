Illinois Basketball Report Card: Grades vs. Missouri (Game 11)
Sunday was a huge step forward for Illinois (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) on multiple fronts. An 80-77 win over Missouri in the team's annual Braggin' Rights game was the headline, but the subtext was infinitely more important.
Against the Tigers (10-2, 0-0 SEC), the Illini came through in crunch time (after letting potential wins against Northwestern and No. 1 Tennessee slip through their grasp) and earned only their second win away from the State Farm Center this season. They also got the best of a physical battle for the first time and remained poised despite some highly questionable calls from the officials and some squirrelly behavior on the part of Mizzou.
It was arguably Illinois' best team win yet of 2024-25. So how did the Illini grade out individually? We're here to hand out the report cards:
Morez Johnson Jr.: A
In the postgame presser, Underwood gave Johnson a shout-out, saying that he thought the freshman forward had his best game of the year against Missouri. You'll get no argument here. Johnson had six points (3-for-4 on field goals) and eight rebounds – including five on the offensive end – in just 19 minutes. His interior defense and rim protection have never been better or more valuable.
Kylan Boswell: A-
Boswell's field-goal shooting is the embodiment of hit-or-miss (2-fo-12 against the Tigers), but his on-ball defense was again elite – along with his rebounding (nine) and playmaking (a game-high five assists). Although he missed a free throw at the end that could have salted the game away, Boswell's determination in going hard to the rim and 11-for-12 showing at the line were key difference-makers.
Kasparas Jakucionis: B+
Jakucionis finished with 21 points against Mizzou – his sixth straight game of at least 20, only the fourth time since 1996-97 that a Big Ten freshman has achieved the feat. His clutch shooting and steady hand at the free-throw line (8-for-8) were vital, but his turnovers (five on Sunday) continue to be a problem – especially because many of them appear to be so preventable. Scary as it sounds, he's still learning.
Tomislav Ivisic: B+
Foul trouble limited Ivisic for stretches against Missouri, but he was amazingly effective when essentially forced into action while handcuffed. He had several key stops and rebounds when the Tigers went at him – especially when they went at him with 7-foot, 300-pound Peyton Marshall. Ivisic managed 10 points and 11 important rebounds in a clipped 25 minutes.
Tre White: B+
Although plagued by the same foul issues experienced by Ivisic, White turned in similar production against Missouri: 13 points (on ultra-efficient 5-for-7 shooting) and eight rebounds. Additionally, he was an effective and versatile defender while taking nothing off the table (only two turnovers), which is what the Illini need from him moving forward.
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn: B+
Lawhorn had seven points on 3-for-4 shooting in just 14 minutes, and his energy – especially on a fastbreak layup that sent the Illini up 51-44 during a key second-half stretch – was just the lift Illinois needed on a day when foul trouble demanded that others to step into the breach.
Ben Humrichous: C-
Underwood swears that Humrichous' shooting stroke will come around, saying that – like any other player – he just happens to be "going through a moment." We tend to agree. In the meantime, though, Humrichous' struggles on offense are compounded by a lack of output on the boards (only one on Sunday) and his defensive matchup issues against long, athletic forwards such as Missouri's Mark Mitchell, Trent Pierce and Aidan Shaw.
Will Riley: D+
Riley is figuring out where he can fit in on this deep, well-balanced Illini squad while also going through some freshman fits and starts. The competition has improved, sure, but he also appears to be pressing rather than letting the game come to him as he did during his explosive start. He'll get there.