First Look at Illinois Basketball’s 2025-26 Season Opener: Jackson State Tigers
After a long offseason, Illinois basketball is finally back. The Illini will tip off the 2025-26 campaign in a home matchup against mid-major Jackson State, taking the first of a few baby steps that coach Brad Underwood hopes will help tune up another retooled roster before the real stress tests start rolling in.
By now, we can trust that Underwood has acquired the right talent for the job. He has built one of the most consistent programs in the country, guiding Illinois to six straight 20-win seasons and multiple NCAA Tournament appearances. With a blend of returning veterans and fresh faces, this season's squad has the depth, versatility and leadership to make a deep run in March. But as any coach worth his whiteboard would tell you, it starts with one game. So Illinois on SI is taking heed, focusing entirely on a first look at the Illini's season-opening opponent, the Jackson State Tigers.
Jackson State at a glance
The Tigers come to Champaign led by fourth-year head coach Mo Williams, a 13-year NBA veteran and 2016 NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since taking over the program, Williams has steadily elevated Jackson State into a top contender in the SWAC, and this season may be his best chance yet to capture a conference title.
Jackson State reached the SWAC Championship Game last season, falling just four points short of an NCAA Tournament berth. That experience, combined with a strong returning core, has expectations running high in Mississippi. Williams brings back three starters and several key reserves from last season's squad, which should help the Tigers maintain continuity and hit the ground running.
They were picked to finish third in the SWAC preseason poll, but with their returning talent and veteran leadership, the Tigers have to be considered a legitimate threat to contend for the conference crown – and perhaps punch their ticket to the Big Dance.
The Tigers on the court
Everything Jackson State does starts with senior Daeshun Ruffin, the SWAC Preseason Player of the Year and one of the most dynamic guards in mid-major basketball. The 5-foot-10 playmaker averaged 15.7 points per game last season and remains the heartbeat of Mo Williams’ offense. He showcased that again in the Tigers’ exhibition against Southern Miss, dropping 25 points and hitting 12 of 13 free throws. Ruffin can take over games with his speed and shot-making, but his efficiency will be key after he shot just 38.6 percent from the field a year ago.
Ruffin is flanked by a veteran backcourt that contributed heavily in the exhibition, highlighted by sophomore guard Dorian McMillan (23 points) and junior forward Jayme Mitchell Jr. (12 points). Senior guard Keiveon Hunt, who led the Tigers in assists and steals last season, remains the team’s primary facilitator and defensive anchor, giving Williams a reliable and experienced rotation built around guard play.
Offensively, Jackson State appears to be embracing a faster, more perimeter-oriented style. The Tigers launched 31 three-pointers in their exhibition game – a significant jump from the 19 attempts per game last season. That likely reflects a philosophical shift after Williams lost both starting big men from last year, pushing the Tigers toward a guard-heavy lineup built around pace, spacing and creativity. Expect plenty of read-and-react motion and pick-and-roll action designed to get Ruffin and McMillan into scoring positions while Hunt orchestrates from the top.
Defensively, the Tigers primarily operate out of a man-to-man scheme, though they’ve shown a willingness to mix in zone looks – most notably during last year’s SWAC Championship Game. With a smaller, quicker roster this season, Williams may look to apply more ball pressure and disrupt passing lanes, relying on rotations and team defense to compensate for the lack of size inside. Their ability to stay disciplined on that end will play a major role in determining how competitive they can be – both against Illinois and throughout SWAC play.
Illinois vs. Jackson State matchup
While Jackson State should contend in the SWAC, they simply don’t have the firepower – and especially the size – to match up with Illinois. Even if Underwood’s squad isn’t at full strength, this is a game the Illini should control from start to finish. The backcourt battle between Kylan Boswell and Daeshun Ruffin should amount to a wash at best for the Tigers, as Boswell looks to pick up right where he left off last season as a lockdown on-ball defender.
Down low, the Illini should dominate. The Tigers don’t have a single player taller than 6-foot-10, and Illinois’ frontcourt depth and athleticism figures to overwhelm them on the glass and in the paint. Expect the Illini to use that advantage early, pushing the tempo after rebounds and letting their bigs set the tone physically. Rebounding and interior scoring should be hallmarks of this team all season, and this matchup provides a perfect opportunity to establish both.
Ultimately, this matchup has all the makings of a comfortable Illinois blowout – the kind of opener that will allow Underwood to experiment with rotations, give his newcomers valuable minutes and start building chemistry across a roster loaded with potential. More importantly, it offers the Illini faithful an early glimpse at a team built to play fast and chase something bigger than November wins. For a program with championship aspirations, this should be the first step toward another memorable season in Champaign.