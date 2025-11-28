Illini now

Social Media Sounds Off About Illinois Basketball's Disappointing Loss to UConn

The Illini came out flat, fought back and eventually fell to a sensational Huskies squad – which got a rise out of social media

Pranav Hegde

Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichous (3) and UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) fight for a rebound in the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichous (3) and UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) fight for a rebound in the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

Illinois entered Madison Square Garden on Friday hoping to deliver a statement win on one of college basketball’s biggest stages. Instead, the Illini walked straight into “Storrs South” and were immediately reminded why UConn remains the gold standard of the sport. The Huskies were finally healthy, fully loaded and wasted no extra effort in punching Illinois in the mouth on their way to a 74-61 win.

From the opening tip, it was clear UConn’s sharp execution and physicality were operating at a different level. The Huskies built a double-digit lead early in the first half thanks to a combination of tough shot-making, crisp sets and far too many lapses in Illinois’ defense. Open shooters went unchallenged, screens weren’t navigated cleanly and UConn’s ball movement repeatedly stretched the Illini out of position.

Offensively, the performance wasn’t pretty either. Illinois again struggled mightily from deep, shooting just 6-for-29 (20.7 percent) from three. These weren’t low-quality heaves, either – many were wide-open looks that could have tightened the game had even a couple more fallen. The missed opportunities piled up quickly, and in a game with such a small margin for error, they became too much to overcome.

The freshmen – who have looked brilliant at times this season – were reminded of the learning curve that comes with high-profile matchups away from Champaign. Keaton Wagler and David Mirkovic, both poised beyond their years to this point, had tough nights handling UConn’s length and physicality. Their decision-making, usually steady, wavered under pressure, contributing to the early hole Illinois couldn’t quite climb out of.

But it wasn’t all negative for the young core. Brandon Lee quietly delivered one of the most impressive defensive outings of the night. Tasked with chasing Solo Ball – one of UConn’s most dynamic scorers – around screens, Lee locked in after Ball went nuclear in the first half and ultimately shut him down for much of the second half. It was a mature performance from a freshman who continues to carve out a clear role.

The Ivisic brothers (Zvonimir and Tomislav), meanwhile, struggled mightily against UConn’s deep frontcourt. Whether it was foul trouble, physical mismatches or difficulty finding offensive rhythm, neither could establish any sort of impact in the paint.

Still, Illinois didn’t fold. A late second-half push trimmed the deficit to just seven with a little over two minutes remaining, setting the stage for a potential dramatic finish. But the comeback hopes evaporated quickly: a missed over-the-back call, followed by UConn banking in a prayer and-one three as the shot clock expired sealed the deal and effectively ended the Illini’s night.

It wasn’t the result Illinois wanted, but the effort, fight and glimpses of potential were enough to keep fans engaged on social media.

A slow start

Is this really a good shooting team?

efense (Where's the D?)

Mihailo Petrovic making things happen

Brandon Lee making his presence felt

Kylan Boswell continues his strong senior year

It's still real to me!

Hawk still beefing with the refs

UConn's winning formula: Stars and stripes

feed

Published
Pranav Hegde
PRANAV HEGDE

Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.

Home/Basketball