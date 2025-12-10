Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's 88-80 Victory Over Ohio State

Illinois didn’t just open Big Ten play – they kicked it off with an 88-80 win in Columbus that felt like a warning to the rest of the country. Back-to-back Quad 1 wins? Freshmen leading the charge? Free throws finding the bottom of the net? If this is what conference season is going to look like, Illini fans have a lot to look forward to.

Starting league play 1-0. pic.twitter.com/4fQBP4Q483 — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 10, 2025

The stars of the night were, without question, the freshmen. Keaton Wagler continued his full-fledged breakout campaign , dropping 23 points and playing with the confidence of someone who already owns stock in the Big Ten. Every time Ohio State tried to make a run, there he was – hitting a jumper, finishing at the rim or just generally acting like a veteran who wandered into the wrong uniform. David Mirkovic wasn’t far behind, adding 22 points and doing it so smoothly that you almost forgot he’s still only 19 years old.

Defensively, Illinois did a pretty solid job on just about everyone … except Bruce Thornton, who spent the first half turning into a human video-game glitch. He hit his first nine shots – the kind of run that makes opposing fans question their life decisions – and single-handedly kept Ohio State afloat. But the Illini made the necessary halftime adjustments, effectively cooling him off and holding him in check after the break. Once he stopped turning into a microwave every possession, the entire momentum of the game flipped.

The freshman are on fire.



Keaton hits his second three of the night.



2H 10:42 | Illinois 64, Ohio State 58 pic.twitter.com/GXX312JV6W — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 10, 2025

After finally cooling off the Buckeyes flame thrower and tightening the screws defensively in the second half, Illinois did the rest of its work at the free-throw line. The Illini went an absurd 29-for-32 (91.6 percent) and calmly closed the game out at the stripe.

Add it all up, and the win feels like more than just another mark in the standings. It’s a sign that the Illini can win tough games, handle hostile environments and rely on their youngsters without needing them to coddle them like youngsters.

And, naturally, Illini fans had thoughts – plenty of them. From amazement at the freshman takeover to relief over the free-throw shooting to jokes about Thornton’s temporary superpowers, social media was buzzing all night. Here are some of the best reactions from across Illini Twitter:

Bruce Thornton's first 17 minutes against Illinois:



🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/P1Qxmfukxe — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) December 10, 2025

Bruce Thornton is doing his very best….



Elite showing @realapp pic.twitter.com/1HKJWfvW2e — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) December 10, 2025

Bruce Thornton looking at this Illinois defense (he literally hasn’t missed) pic.twitter.com/tCFB8jYhxL — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) December 10, 2025

Bruce thorton being the only one scoring will stagnate the other Ohio state players.



My opinion, keep letting him shoot, that’s not the formula to win games — BTBMuse (@Illinifan05) December 10, 2025

Stojakovic is the ultimate “idk how he just finished that” finisher. Dude is an and-1 machine😮‍💨 — 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖗 𝕻𝖎𝖑𝖘 (@TheConnorPils) December 10, 2025

Also - how good was Stojakovic’s second half D on Thornton? Kylan Boswell is one of the best on ball defenders in the country and Thornton had his way with him. Andrej shut off that water. #Illini — Tyler Cottingham (@TylerCott) December 10, 2025

Illinois guard Keaton Wagler drops 23 points and five assists in the win over Ohio State tonight.



The 6-6 freshman has now scored 15 or more points in six of his ten games.



A sharp eval by the Illinois staff, as Wagler was only a three-star recruit in high school with just a… pic.twitter.com/sdWXgAymva — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) December 10, 2025

I'm sorry, but how was Keaton Wagler not a top 100 prospect? He looks like a budding superstar and potential first round pick pic.twitter.com/TzlBrh8yR0 — College Hoops Database (@CollegeHoopsTIk) December 10, 2025

Might change my dog's name to Keaton Wagler tbh. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 10, 2025

Keaton Wagler man where do I begin — matthew (@Boswell4Three) December 10, 2025

Tomislav Ivisic’s dagger sealed the win for the Illini 💥 pic.twitter.com/7H3vnPF5Q5 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 10, 2025

Big z with the big stop.



Ivisic combined for 20/10/2/1 — Illini Fan Card Collector (@CardIllini) December 10, 2025

Big Z has been really good tonight — Illini Fan Nation (@TheIlliniFN) December 10, 2025

I’m just gonna go ahead and say it: please leave an Ivisic in at all times — 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖗 𝕻𝖎𝖑𝖘 (@TheConnorPils) December 10, 2025

THE DAVID MIRKOVIC GAME pic.twitter.com/NNtvO83NAp — Bance Armstrong (@WannaMeetCartii) December 10, 2025

When David Mirkovic makes threes, this team has an insanely high ceiling — The BoardRoom-ic (@ILLBoardRoom) December 10, 2025

DAVID MIRKOVIC



BEST FRESHMAN IN THE BIG TEN — David Mirkovic Muse (@DavidMirkMuse) December 10, 2025

Zebras really ruining this one...after such a fun free flowing 1H 😕 #illini — 🆃ⓐ🅹🅷 ♕ (@Recru1t1ng_Guru) December 10, 2025

The refs tonight for Illinois Ohio State pic.twitter.com/FwwWFwXTzs — Armchair Illinois (@ArmchairIllini) December 10, 2025

This went from an incredibly enjoyable watch to a miserable watch awfully quick thanks to the refs — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) December 10, 2025

That’s a clean step through. Kylan Boswell got screwed.



Announcer not knowing that is crazy pic.twitter.com/j7T9x3vGQb — Christian Odjakjian (@OdjHoops) December 10, 2025

“Travel”



High Knees and the Big 10 refs already in mid-season form pic.twitter.com/UVfRcYl4CT — 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖗 𝕻𝖎𝖑𝖘 (@TheConnorPils) December 10, 2025

This is not a travel pic.twitter.com/0ygm5mvoPg — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) December 10, 2025

#Illini shot 29-for-32 from the free throw line. — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) December 10, 2025

29/32 from the line. Please save that performance for round of 32 pls. — The BoardRoom-ic (@ILLBoardRoom) December 10, 2025

Illinois makes their free throws it’ll be why they win this game and out rebounding osu. — Buckeye🌰🌰🌰_Marine Vet🇺🇸Valhalla 1775 (@Buckeye5107) December 10, 2025

Bad night for the "BU can't win big games" bro's #Illini — Not KShort. Pay em now. Value is on the rise. (@notnoparodys) December 10, 2025

BIG Quad one win to start off Big Ten play for the Illini. 88-80 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Big games from the two Freshmen



Illinois was 29-32 from the free throw line pic.twitter.com/XwmMqi98c0 — Armchair Illinois (@ArmchairIllini) December 10, 2025

