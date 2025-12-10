Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's 88-80 Victory Over Ohio State
In this story:
Illinois didn’t just open Big Ten play – they kicked it off with an 88-80 win in Columbus that felt like a warning to the rest of the country. Back-to-back Quad 1 wins? Freshmen leading the charge? Free throws finding the bottom of the net? If this is what conference season is going to look like, Illini fans have a lot to look forward to.
The stars of the night were, without question, the freshmen. Keaton Wagler continued his full-fledged breakout campaign, dropping 23 points and playing with the confidence of someone who already owns stock in the Big Ten. Every time Ohio State tried to make a run, there he was – hitting a jumper, finishing at the rim or just generally acting like a veteran who wandered into the wrong uniform. David Mirkovic wasn’t far behind, adding 22 points and doing it so smoothly that you almost forgot he’s still only 19 years old.
Defensively, Illinois did a pretty solid job on just about everyone … except Bruce Thornton, who spent the first half turning into a human video-game glitch. He hit his first nine shots – the kind of run that makes opposing fans question their life decisions – and single-handedly kept Ohio State afloat. But the Illini made the necessary halftime adjustments, effectively cooling him off and holding him in check after the break. Once he stopped turning into a microwave every possession, the entire momentum of the game flipped.
After finally cooling off the Buckeyes flame thrower and tightening the screws defensively in the second half, Illinois did the rest of its work at the free-throw line. The Illini went an absurd 29-for-32 (91.6 percent) and calmly closed the game out at the stripe.
Add it all up, and the win feels like more than just another mark in the standings. It’s a sign that the Illini can win tough games, handle hostile environments and rely on their youngsters without needing them to coddle them like youngsters.
And, naturally, Illini fans had thoughts – plenty of them. From amazement at the freshman takeover to relief over the free-throw shooting to jokes about Thornton’s temporary superpowers, social media was buzzing all night. Here are some of the best reactions from across Illini Twitter:
