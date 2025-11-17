Positive Injury Update on Illinois' Tomislav Ivisic: What It Means for the Illini
News on the injury front for Illinois men's basketball hasn't been all that friendly over the past few months, as roughly half a dozen Illini have missed extensive periods of time or been limited since the start of the offseason. In last Friday's win over Colgate, guard Mihailo Petrovic and Brandon Lee, swingman Ty Rodgers and center Tomislav Ivisic were all out of action.
In a bit of encouraging news, however, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported via Twitter on Monday that Ivisic, who has missed all three games since the season opener because of a knee injury, "could possibly" be available when No. 8 Illinois (4-0) faces No. 11 Alabama (2-1) in a neutral-site showdown at the United Center in Chicago. Rothstein wrote that Ivisic "would be a game-time decision."
How Illinois benefits from a healthy Tomislav Ivisic
As for what the Illini get back with Ivisic on the floor, there's the obvious: A 7-foot-1 junior with great experience, Ivisic can score in a variety of ways inside, is a quality three-point threat, may be the team's best rebounder and is far and away the Illini's best post defender. He brings plenty of individual talents that are simply upgrades at the center position and a level of versatility that allow Illinois to better match up with all comers.
At the same time, Ivisic offers valuable intangibles and difficult-to-measure traits that amplify everything the Illini do. He isn't just a scorer and shooter – he is an offensive catalyst and perhaps the best passing big man in the Big Ten (and one of the best in the country). Illinois' offense last season was never smoother and more effective than when it ran through Ivisic.
On defense, his rim protection can't be fully expressed in the 1.2 blocks he averaged last season. Although he could be foul-prone at times (perhaps hindered a bit by illness and injury), he got better at contesting without compromising himself as the season progressed. In Illinois' two NCAA Tournament games, Ivisic totaled six blocks while playing more than 30 minutes in each. Experience and improved fitness could make him even more effective in that role once he returns to full strength this season.
Additionally, Ivisic's toughness, leadership and quiet confidence are impossible to quantify but also can't be replicated by any replacement on the roster. Perhaps only senior guard Kylan Boswell commands as much respect from his teammates as Ivisic.
When can Ivisic be expected to return?
We can do a little better than tarot cards and tea leaves, but it's an informed opinion, at best: Based on how Illinois' trainers and coach Brad Underwood have handled injuries and player availability the past two years, it would be something of a surprise to see Ivisic back on the floor for Bama. A few spot minutes? Maybe, but even that seems a stretch.
As valuable as Ivisic is to the operation, the Illini beat Texas Tech without him and may not benefit enough from his return (assuming he isn't up to full speed just yet) to make the risk of his re-injuring the knee worth it. Underwood wants (and needs) Ivisic for the long haul. A win over the Crimson Tide would obviously boost Illinois' NCAA Tournament resume and help the team continue building momentum. But it's a long season, and we're only in November. There are plenty of Quad 1 wins to be had between now and March, when Ivisic will be needed most.