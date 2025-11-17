Why an Illinois Win Over Alabama Would Prove a National Title Run Is Possible
Last week's Illinois win over then-No. 11 Texas Tech was the result of the Illini simply having more weapons than the Red Raiders. Time and again, Texas Tech forward JT Toppin got his (finished with 35 points), but Illinois just had more go-to options to answer back.
Although it was Andrej Stojakovic carrying the load down the stretch (had 23 points), Kylan Boswell also contributed 22 points. Toss in 11 apiece from David Mirkovic, Zvonimir Ivisic and Keaton Wagler and the Illini had five double-digit scorers, compared to just two from the Red Raiders.
Putting players in isolation, slowing the game down and saying, “My guys are better than yours” paid off for Illinois in that case, and that can likely continue against the majority of teams in the country – but not all of them.
The Illini can't purely rely on talent against the Crimson Tide
Illinois’ next opponent – Alabama – may fall into the category of one of the few teams against which coach Brad Underwood can’t just roll out the ol' one-on-one, put a defender on an island and let his guy go to work. The Crimson Tide have the pieces – specifically, the guards in Aden Holloway, Labaron Philon Jr. and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. – to at least match the Illini at that game, along with the high-pace style to ensure the matchup won’t simply be a halfcourt battle of iso scorers taking turns.
The Illinois team that dished out 23 assists in the season opener against Jackson State needs to show up to the United Center on Wednesday night – not the five-assist club that came out for Texas Tech.
Beating the Red Raiders in that manner made it abundantly clear that the Illini can "out-talent" most teams, but it didn’t answer a question that may determine their ceiling come March: Can they play connected basketball when it matters most?
Even if you want to argue that Illinois is the most talented team in the country, the gap isn’t wide enough that an off night wouldn’t derail the season in the NCAA Tournament against a worthy foe. So what’s the answer? Team basketball.
This Alabama outing is the perfect opportunity for Illinois to prove itself capable of winning as a team against an elite opponent. It’s going to be a high-pace, action-packed affair that could result in both clubs cracking triple digits.
It’s practically impossible to rely on iso opportunities in the halfcourt to win this one. Although those situations may arise at times – fortunately, the Illini should be well-positioned when they do – it won’t be the make-or-break aspect of the contest.
Advancing the ball in the open court, making the extra pass and the not-so-sexy hockey assists, cutting hard and playing truly selfless basketball is what can win Illinois this game – and other high-stakes contests down the road.
Why adaptability breeds success in March Madness
If the Illini can play team-oriented, chemistry-driven hoops on Wednesday, they won’t just keep up with the Crimson Tide’s high pace of play – they’ll thrive. And if they can win games against Alabama (fourth-highest adjusted pace of play, per KenPom) and Texas Tech (No. 306 in adjusted pace of play), then Underwood’s guys will have proven they can beat anyone in college basketball.
Particularly when it comes to finding success in the Big Dance, teams have to be adaptable. Sure, the best clubs dictate pace on their own terms – but only to an extent. That will always be influenced by both teams on the floor, and being able to adjust to different styles is imperative in March.
If Illinois beats Alabama at its own game, the question is no longer whether or not the Illini are capable of taking down any team in the nation, but whether or not there is any team that can take down the Illini.