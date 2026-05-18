2026-27 Big Ten Freshman of the Year Hopefuls: Is Quentin Coleman a Favorite?

With Michigan winning the 2026 college basketball national championship, the monkey is finally off the Big Ten’s back. The league – which hadn’t won the whole thing since Tom Izzo and Michigan State did it back in 2000 – is quickly emerging as college hoops' gold standard and premier powerhouse. And its recruiting backs up that theory.

Of 247Sports’ top 50 recruits in the 2026 class, 15 have pledged their talents to Big Ten programs. But from all that firepower, which player sticks out the most? Below are the top five early names to watch in the competition for 2026-27 Big Ten Freshman of the Year (in no particular order):

Top contenders for 2026-27 Big Ten Basketball Freshman of the Year

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Brandon McCoy Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brandon McCoy Jr., Michigan

As a freshman, Brandon McCoy Jr. will walk into the ideal situation at Michigan. Nimari Burnett and Roddy Gayle Jr. are out of the mix – which means the Wolverines have a wide-open spot on the perimeter.

Expect McCoy, who is a long, fluid athlete and a force attacking the rack, to slot seamlessly into that role. Without Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan will have scoring needs – and McCoy should help fill them.

With his dynamic offensive package, McCoy has the ability to develop into a premier perimeter scoring option – if he finds consistency shooting the rock – for a Wolverines squad poised to enter the 2026-27 campaign as a top-five squad.

Anthony Thompson, Ohio State

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Anthony Thompson (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Among the Big Ten's incoming freshmen, there may not be a player expected to carry a heavier burden in his first year than Ohio State’s Anthony Thompson. The 6-foot-8 forward will be surrounded by backcourt weapons, but Thompson will be the Buckeyes’ go-to bucket-getter – and for good reason.

Ohio State commit Anthony Thompson at McDAAG workouts! @ant_thompson26 pic.twitter.com/hUWgUpRDph — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) March 30, 2026

A true three-level scorer with a knockdown jumper and tremendous length, Thompson is already a polished offensive player (and has notable defensive upside). If Thompson can just meet, if not surpass, expectations in Columbus, then Ohio State could leap into the league's top five.

Luke Ertel, Purdue

Crown Point Bulldogs guard Bryce Peters (11) guards Mt. Vernon Marauders guard Luke Ertel (12) on Saturday, March 28, 2026, during the Class 4A IHSAA boys state basketball championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arguably the only player expected to shoulder a heavier workload heading into Year 1 than Thompson: Purdue recruit Luke Ertel. The Boilermakers’ projected lead guard for the 2026-27 season, Ertel will attempt to fill the gaping hole left by the departure of Braden Smith.

But there’s a laundry list of reasons why Matt Painter and his staff believe Ertel is the guy to do just that: He dictates the pace of the game, can manipulate defenses and is a deadeye shooter, a top-notch facilitator and, above all else, a winner (Ertel won an Indiana high school state championship as a senior).

There are often questions about the ability of undersized guards’ games translating to the college level, but Ertel has the skill set – and the intangibles – to make that jump pretty seamlessly.

Quentin Coleman, Illinois

July 19, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; Brad Beal Elite Quentin Coleman (1) gestures to a teammate as Team Durant Evans Barning Jr. (7) defends during the Brad Beal Elite and Team Durant game at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activity Center. Brad Beal Elite won 91-59. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK | Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A huge stock riser over the past year, Quentin Coleman – who picked up an Illinois offer less than a year ago , when he wasn’t even rated as a top-150 recruit – continues to push the envelope.

A wiry 6-foot-4 guard, Coleman just won MVP at the Iverson Classic – which was loaded with high-level talent – showcasing his three-point shooting, downhill ability and positional rebounding in the process.

Illinois commit Quentin Coleman took home MVP honors at the 2026 Iverson Classic 🔥



Coleman finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/w46LM2spJK — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) May 3, 2026

His projected role as a freshman may be less defined than other players on this list (Coleman could play at lead guard or off the ball, either as a starter or reserve), but Illini coach Brad Underwood has already had wild success after putting his trust in a promising freshman guard. If Coleman is handed the keys to the offense next season, he may wind up being the frontrunner for this award in the blink of an eye.

Christian Collins, USC

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Christian Collins (11) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Christian Collins is perhaps the most talented player on this list – and certainly the one with the most potential, given his physical traits. But, similar to Coleman, his role remains up in the air. If USC forward Jacob Cofie returns (he's currently testing the NBA Draft waters), Collins likely comes off the bench.

And because Collins’ premier abilities are rebounding and defending, he may not feature as a go-to offensive option for the Trojans. His impact will undoubtedly be felt at all times, but it may be less visible to awards voters.



Way-too-early Big Ten FOTY favorite: Ohio State's Anthony Thompson.