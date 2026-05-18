Illinois Football Lands Linebacker Sean Rice: What It Means

Illinois coach Bret Bielema's 2026 junior college recruiting class has gotten most of the attention lately – and rightfully so after he landed his sixth JUCO recruit in Joshua Davis on Friday. And on the same day, the Illini got more good recruiting news – this time from the high school ranks – when class of 2027 senior linebacker Sean Rice committed to Illinois as well.

Illinois football 2027 recruiting class update

Rice is the fourth Illinois commit so far among those in the 2027 class. The other three Illini commits from that group – offensive tackles Mason Halliman and Soren Fifer , and cornerback Justin Johnson – are, like Rice, all in-state three-star recruits.

Who is Sean Rice?

Rice is a 6-foot-2, 210-pound inside linebacker from St. Laurence (Burbank, Illinois), a member of the highly competitive Chicago Catholic League.



Rice helped lead the Vikings to an 8-4 record and the IHSA 6A state semifinals in 2025, and as a sophomore two years ago he helped push St. Laurence to a 10-4 record and the IHSA 4A state championship game. He is the 114th-ranked linebacker in the nation and the 41st-ranked player at any position in the state of Illinois.

He had a ton of scholarship offers before deciding on Illinois, including four from other Big Ten schools in Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Purdue.

Sean Rice scouting report

Rice doesn't have a big frame, but there is otherwise a lot to like about what he brings to the table, including athleticism and versatility. He has the kind of movement skills you might expect from a player who also was a tight end for the Vikings (four touchdowns in 2025) and a basketball player in the winter.

Rice gets through traffic and sheds blocks easily, making an impact as a sideline-to-sideline run stopper, a pass rusher and a zone cover defender. He anticipates well and makes plays on the ball. He will need to add weight, strength and power to handle himself in certain circumstances (goal-line and short-yardage situations, for instance) against Big Ten competition.

How Sean Rice fits at Illinois

As the first linebacker signed by the Illini since Bobby Hauck took control of the defense, Rice could be considered something along the lines of a statement recruit. He is athletic, quick and makes plays – the kind of defender who could potentially be moved around into multiple positions in Hauck's new 3-3-5 base defense. He will likely play middle linebacker, but with his speed, athleticism and length, Rice could play outside linebacker or safety in certain packages.

It might take a couple of years for Rice to see the field on defense, but with his abilities, he could contribute right away as a freshman on special teams. Depending on his physical progress and how quickly he takes to Hauck's scheme, he could earn reps from scrimmage by as soon as his sophomore year.