Illinois Football Adds Another JUCO Recruit in Joshua Davis: What It Means

Bret Bielema signed his fifth junior college recruit for the 2026 class on Wednesday in tight end Benjamin Thurman , and as expected, the Illinois coach added his sixth JUCO recruit two days later when three-star defensive lineman Joshua Davis announced his decision Friday.

Illinois football stacked with JUCO talent

What's notable about the junior college recruits being assembled by Bielema isn't just the quantity but the quality. The talent arriving in Champaign from the JUCO ranks is exceptional. Four of Illinois' six junior college signees – Thurman, offensive guard Mike Matelau, defensive back Jakwon Morris and offensive tackle TJ Taylor – are the top-ranked JUCO players at their position, according to 247Sports. Alfred Washington is ranked fourth among all JUCO offensive tackles at his position.

If there's a college football team with a better 2026 JUCO recruiting class than that of the Illini, we have yet to see it. And maybe most encouraging of all is that several of them could start, and perhaps excel, right away.

Who is Joshua Davis?

A 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive tackle, Davis played one season at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi and has three years of eligibility remaining. In 10 games, Davis finished with 21 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks, helping lead the Wolves to an 8-2 record.

How Davis signing means for Illinois

First and foremost, Davis helps plug a significant hole on the Illinois defensive line, which lost a ton of talent, experience and depth in the offseason to graduation and the transfer portal. Is Davis an instant answer? Possibly, but at worst he should provide decent depth as part of a rotation up front.

Secondly, Davis helps expand the Illini's JUCO recruiting tree, which, in the long run, could be as important as anything else he brings. If a few of Bielema's junior college finds make an immediate impact in Champaign – starting games, earning all-conference looks and – who knows? – maybe even landing in future NFL Drafts, that becomes a loud-and-clear signal: Illinois is the hot spot for JUCO talents to develop and make the most of their next steps.

Regardless of conference or status, every team is focused on the transfer portal – it's now a necessary team-building tactic. But Bielema and his staff have zigged while others zag, and the hope seems to be to build a JUCO pipeline to instant talent and experience that is relatively untapped.



JUCO players don't get the same attention as players coming out of the Big Ten or SEC, but many of them can play. Bielema recognizes it and is taking advantage.