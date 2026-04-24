Where Illinois Ranks in Joe Lunardi's Early 2027 Bracketology for ESPN

After years of seeking that ever-elusive Final Four berth, Illinois got its first one in 21 years during the 2026 campaign. But the Illini’s bid for a national title came up short when they fell to UConn in the semifinal contest.

And it hasn’t even been three full weeks since that loss. Yet, as tends to be the case in the college basketball world during the chaotic early offseason stretch, a lot already has changed.

But not for Illinois. Sure, the losses of Keaton Wagler, Kylan Boswell and Ben Humrichous aren’t to be glossed over, but the Illini are bringing in a high-caliber transfer ( Stefan Vaaks ), a deep freshman class and will return the majority of their 2025-26 core .

So is Brad Underwood's club poised for another deep run in the 2026-27 NCAA Tournament? Well, it all starts with seeding. For any club to best position itself for a run in the Big Dance, an accomplished regular season is a must to earn a top seed and generate the “easiest” path.

And per Joe Lunardi , the Illini should do just that. In his first 2027 NCAA Tournament projections, Lunaardi – ESPN's resident Bracketologist – has Illinois as a No. 2 seed in the South Region.

Is Illinois too low, too high or just right in Joe Lunardi’s 2027 Bracketology?

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

First, the key disclaimer: It cannot be any earlier in the “preseason." Even the pundits – including us – can put together only mildly educated guesses, at best.

But based on current rosters, program fits and head coach track records, there are some conclusions that can be drawn – especially about the Illini: 1) Illinois appears poised to be a surefire top-three seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament; and 2) this is the Illini’s best shot at a No. 1 seed since they earned that honor in the 2021 season.

The stiffest competition for a No. 1 seed in the 2027 tournament will likely be Florida, Duke, Michigan State, Michigan (Lunardi’s top four seeds) and UConn.

With two of those clubs calling the Big Ten home, the Illini should be able to control their own destiny. If Illinois manages to get the best of Michigan State and Michigan (or even one) while taking care of business elsewhere, it should have a great shot at wrapping up a No. 1 seed next season.

Again, though, Selection Sunday remains miles away. Without a single game in the books, let alone an offseason that has fully played out, it’s impossible to make any hard conclusions. That said, all signs indicate that the Illini have the pieces for another unforgettable campaign next season.