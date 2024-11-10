Rise to the Tide: Key Areas Illinois Must Fix Before Alabama Showdown
Illinois could seemingly do no wrong through the first week of the 2024-25 season. Now 2-0 and having taken both wins by more than 30 points, it seems there are no boxes it has left to check:
The highly touted freshman class has so far lived up to expectations – and then some.
The shooting has been as good as (or better than) advertised.
Even the defense that coach Brad Underwood seemed more concerned about than any other facet has been mostly sound.
But, of course, there's the elephant in the room: Eastern Illinois and SIU-Edwardsville aren’t exactly the bluest of bloods among college basketball competition.
That competition ramps up this week, first on Wednesday against Oakland at the State Farm Center in Champaign (8 p.m. CT, on Big Ten Network). The Golden Grizzlies might come off as just another mid-major – Panthers and Cougars and Bears, oh my! – but they just so happen to be coming off a March Madness appearance highlighted by an upset of Kentucky that led to John Calipari’s exit out of Lexington.
And then? The competition really ramps up.
On Nove. 20, just 10 days from this writing, Illinois travels to Birmingham to take on No. 2 Alabama (2-0, 0-0 SEC). And just to clarify, the Illini have undoubtedly impressed in their first two games, but they have been far from perfect.
So what does Underwood’s squad need to clean up most before the season's first road game and marquee matchup? Take a look:
Defensive rebounding
After Illinois turned in solid performances on the defensive glass against No. 24 Ole Miss in an exhibition and then Eastern Illinois in the season opener, things took a turn for the worse on Friday night. Against SIUE, the Illini gave up 19 offensive rebounds to the Cougars. Going against an even bigger and more athletic Alabama squad, which has snagged 14 offensive boards in each of its two games this season, Illinois needs to clean up its act on the defensive glass.
Forcing turnovers
Illinois has forced at least 10 turnovers a game in every season but one with Underwood. Through two games – again, both versus mid-major opponents – the Illini have yet to force more than nine. Alabama, for its part, has committed more than 10 turnovers in each of its first two games (also against mid-majors). Going against one of the most explosive offenses in the country (the Tide led the nation in scoring last year), the Illini will need to steal some possessions away and create some transition opportunities or brace for a very long night in Birmingham.