Illinois Basketball Grades: Analysis of Game 2 vs. SIU-Edwardsville
On Friday at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) again looked like a dangerous jungle predator toying with its mid-major prey in SIU-Edwardsville (1-2, 0-0 OVC), cruising to a 90-58 win.
It was another pack effort – but were there any alphas who stood out above the others? Of course, and we'll identify them below. But first, a few ground rules:
Like our old friend boxing referee Joe Cortez, we're fair but firm: These are single-game grades that reflect only how we – expert, but nevertheless outside, observers – judge a player's performance on a given night. Remember: Just like you and I, some days these guys have it, and some days they don't.
Kasparas Jakucionis: A
Jakucionis looks like almost no college basketball freshman you've ever seen, and we promise that's meant as a fawning compliment. Sure, the numbers are great (including a school-record-tying 13 assists for a freshman), and we would've loved the triple-double (only two rebounds shy), but it's hard to express the ease, comfort and borderline clairvoyance with which Jakucionis guts opposing defenses. Think of it this way: He had one field goal against the Cougars and yet simply owned them.
Tre White: A
White hasn't gotten the same ink as many other Illini, but he is shaping up as the team's superglue guy – a player who can do anything he's asked, in any situation, no matter how big or small, and deliver as needed. He had 13 points (three 3s), five rebounds and a block while playing turnover-free offense and high-quality D.
Tomislav Ivisic: A-
Against SIUE, Ivisic provided that valued dimension that coach Brad Underwood has spoken about while executing the screen-and-roll beautifully with Jakucionis and dutifully patrolling the paint. His hands weren't quite as trusty as usual Friday, and he got bumped around a bit. But why quibble? He was a dynamic force who deserves high marks.
Morez Johnson Jr.: A-
Although less noticeable (and, in 15 minutes of floor time, arguably less important) than the contributions of many teammates, Johnson's impact on the game shouldn't be overlooked. He clears the boards exceptionally well for a freshman (eight rebounds), and he's a menace around the rim. His plus-minus of 21 in his short burn was exceptional.
Ben Humrichous: B+
Humrichous doesn't jump off the screen (or the floor) with the same explosiveness as some of his teammates, but he is doing what he was brought to Champaign to do: hit shots. Against SIUE, he scored 15 on 5-of-8 3-point shooting and chipped in a couple of assists and offensive rebounds.
Will Riley: B+
Riley's 31-point supernova in Illinois' opener and his college debut were always going to be a tough act to follow. But 14 points and seven rebounds (including a team-high four offensive boards) in 24 minutes wasn't too shabby at all.
Kylan Boswell: B
Boswell had an off shooting night, but he didn't force anything, helped keep the offense in a groove (three assists) and did his thing on defense. On this team, and especially on this night, that was plenty.
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn: B-
It wasn't DGL's night (1 of 7 shooting), and he may have pushed just a bit past confident aggression, but his intent and activity were never in question. He'll have more days like his 21-point opener.