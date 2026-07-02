Back in April, for the first time in 21 long years, Illinois earned a Final Four berth . A tradition-rich program always on the precipice of powerhouse status, the Illini inched closer to earning that label and, in the process, Brad Underwood cemented himself as one of the premier head coaches in the program's history.

But although a Final Four appearance is indisputably a monumental achievement, it isn’t the pinnacle of the sport. That would be a national title – which Illinois has never been able to lay claim to.

The Illini, who were just two wins away from the feat, had the opportunity to relish in the glory of one accomplishment – a Final Four – but undoubtedly dwelled (at least somewhat) on the missed chance of another.

It’s human nature. If a squad is bounced in the Round of 32 or even the Sweet 16, there is – depending on the context – a combination of jubilance and bittersweet regret. But that would only be amplified in a Final Four loss.

On the one hand, it’s an experience that will never be forgotten – a proud, lifelong memory. On the other, it’s an everlasting reminder of just how close the mountaintop was, the ultimate prize only an arm’s length away.

Illinois' returnees motivated by Final Four appearance

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood gets after his team Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game against the UConn Huskies at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Pretty hungry,” Underwood said of the returning Illini on Tuesday, nearly three months after their Final Four exit vs. UConn. “I think they all had different experiences. Andrej [Stojakovic] went through the [NBA Draft] process. Jake [Davis] immediately gutted it up. He played with torn cartilage in his knee at the end of the season. He had surgery, got cleaned up so he could be ready for the summer.

“I think that we’ve got [Zvonimir Ivisic] at 260 now. I think his approach in the weight room has been – you’re talking about a kid that came in at 222. We’ve seen that [Tomislav Ivisic] and [David Mirkovic] are the first ones in here every single morning working out.

“I just think you’ve seen a hungry, aggressive mindset with the veterans. And it’s pretty good that they understand what that felt like at the end of the year – in both getting there and then how crappy that loss felt. And that there’s another feeling to have – and so I think they’re pretty hungry for that.”

The Illini may have five key returnees, which has led to the 2026 offseason being dubbed "The Retention" in Champaign, but this is a new chapter, a fresh campaign – and Underwood is making sure his squad understands that.

Brad Underwood on Illinois turning the page to 2026-27

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood watches as his team plays March 21, 2026 during the first half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against VCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“New year, new team,” Underwood said. “I think when you flip the switch and you lose the last game and guys aren't here, it has to be that way.

“This team will have its own identity. They’ll have their own mannerisms, their own characteristics. They’ll have their own style. And it’s our job to put that together. But there is no doubt that there is some carryover with guys. And some things that we do want to carry over.

“But from the mentality, I won’t talk about last year very much. It’ll be this team’s identity, and let’s build it and put it together and move forward one game at a time, one practice at a time.”