Brad Underwood Provides Injury and Availability Updates for Multiple Illini

It has been almost three months since Illinois’ 2025-26 season concluded. After the Illini’s run through the NCAA Tournament was halted in the Final Four against UConn, Illinois coach Brad Underwood and his staff quickly turned the page and shifted into preparation mode for the 2026-27 season.

Now, in late June, the 2026 offseason is well underway, and Illinois is in the early part of summer workouts. But between injuries and other commitments, the Illini are far from whole, per Tuesday's update from Underwood.

Brad Underwood offers summer update on Illinois players

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood applauds during practice ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Andrej Stojakovic, Jake Davis and Lucas Morillo

“Andrej has not been with us,” Underwood told the assembled media at Illinois' Ubben Basketball Complex following a Tuesday morning practice. “He’s coming off having his knee scoped, coming out of the spring. Jake Davis is back. Jake had his knee cleaned up. Lucas has not been with us. Today was the first day of dummy offense stuff that he’s done, with a little back tweak."

Later in the press conference, Underwood provided a slightly more detailed update on Stojakovic: “He did some dummy stuff today. He’s three and a half weeks [past his procedure], I think, a little over. So it was a minor cleanup. I would expect him to do a little more after we get back from the Fourth.”

Stefan Vaaks and Quentin Coleman

“Today, Stefan Vaaks is obviously with his national team," Underwood said of promising new arrival Vaaks, a transfer guard from Providence. "He was here for just a very short time … two weeks at the start. We’ll get him back after the Fourth [of July]. And Quentin is at the [Jayson] Tatum Camp.”

With a handful of Illini players banged up and others shuffling in and out (Coleman also spent time with Team USA), Underwood hasn't been able to implement everything with the entire crew. And, of course, renowned strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher hasn’t been able to spend quality time with every member of the squad. But Underwood seems unfazed.

“They’re playing basketball,” Underwood said of his players who aren't currently in Champaign – Vaaks and Coleman. "So it’s not like they’re just sitting on a beach doing nothing. They’re actually competing and playing. So the transition becomes pretty easy, and it’s not too big [of] a deal.”

So Illinois may technically be without a few pieces of the puzzle, but there is little reason for concern. Both Stojakovic and Morillo appear to be trending in the right direction, while Davis has already returned. As for Vaaks and Coleman, as Underwood said, they’re hooping – even if it isn’t with the Illini.

And with more than four months of offseason still standing between the Illini and the regular season, Underwood will have ample time to mesh all the pieces and best position them for another NCAA Tournament run.