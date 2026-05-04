Illinois Commit Quentin Coleman Wins Iverson Classic MVP – Is He a 2026-27 Starter?

The general consensus heading into the 2026 offseason: Illinois needed a Keaton Wagler replacement. Of course, there isn’t a single player who can replicate what Wagler did last season, but adding someone with a dynamic combination of scoring and playmaking – ideally in ball-screen action – was a must for the Illini to build another Final Four contender.

Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks , who the Illini officially signed on Friday, is capable of filling that role, but he appears to be more of a secondary playmaker in the halfcourt rather than a legitimate workhorse. Perhaps pairing Vaaks with another combo guard, or a bona fide lead guard, would fill the bill.

And with the Illini reportedly chasing Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell early in the portal season, that appeared to be the route coach Brad Underwood was planning on going. Then wing Andrej Stojakovic announced his return ( although that’s not entirely cemented anymore ). Shortly after, the Blackwell-Illini chatter dissipated and the Wisconsin transfer wound up picking Duke as his next destination.

Is Quentin Coleman Illinois' lead guard for the 2026-27 season?

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood looks on during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The logical next step was that Illinois would go hunting for another point guard/combo guard. Instead, all signs have pointed to the Illini standing perfectly still. The likely rationale: incoming lead guard Quentin Coleman . It seems as though Underwood and his staff have seen enough out of the 6-foot-4 guard that they’re not too worried about finding another guard via the portal.

At first glance, that may seem ill-advised. Even with a star-studded supporting cast taking pressure off Coleman, it doesn’t change the fact that any lead guard has the keys to an offense. And for a team with national championship aspirations to put that responsibility on the shoulders of a freshman – one with no other proven backup – is nothing short of startling.

Illinois commit Quentin Coleman goes off in Iverson Classic

Principia Panthers guard Quentin Coleman (11) goes for a lay up during a City of Palms Classic semifinal game against the Paul VI Panthers at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. | Brandon Belcher/Special to the News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But on Saturday night, Coleman once again reminded Illini fans (and the country) why it shouldn’t be a surprise. Playing in the loaded Iverson Classic, Coleman exploded for 31 points and 12 rebounds en route to MVP honors. He shot 11-for-16 from the field and 4-for-7 from deep.

2026 Iverson Classic

📍Hampton, Virginia



The official FINAL stats for TEAM LOYALTY vs TEAM HONOR.



Final Score: HON 138 - LOY 142



Game MVP: Quentin Coleman



Final stat line - 31 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals!@trigonis30 @FrankieBur @RonMFlores pic.twitter.com/fiHaflEtxv — Gamebook Stats Inc. (@gamebookstats) May 3, 2026

In the contest, Coleman showed off his three-level scoring, knocking down triples and midrange jumpers off the bounce, and finishing at the rack. But none of that is shocking. Coleman is a proven high-level shooter with a tremendously fluid jumper. And he has enough creativity, athleticism and touch to get downhill and finish.

Where Coleman truly set himself apart on Saturday night was on the boards. He snagged a game-high seven offensive rebounds – a few of which he parlayed into putbacks. The 6-foot-4 guard may not be otherworldly explosive, but he has enough bounce and length, which he pairs with unquantifiable desire, to be a game-changer on the glass.

Illinois commit Quentin Coleman took home MVP honors at the 2026 Iverson Classic 🔥



Coleman finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/w46LM2spJK — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) May 3, 2026

Oftentimes, especially for a player of Coleman’s caliber, the primary challenge of the high-major level isn’t skill-related. Shooting translates fairly seamlessly. In general, scoring as a whole translates. But freshmen often come up short as rebounders and defenders.

Although it remains to be seen how Coleman will fare from a defensive standpoint, it’s safe to say he’ll fit right in as a rebounder on this board-crazed Illini program. And with his scoring and playmaking abilities, Coleman should be not just a Day 1 contributor but possibly even a starter and foundational pillar of the 2026-27 Illini.