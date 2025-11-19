Illinois Soars Up Latest ESPN Bracketology Projections From Joe Lunardi
Heading into the 2025-26 campaign, the overall talent on Illinois’ roster was somewhat known and generally respected, but there still was little overall consensus on the team as a whole. Could Illini coach Brad Underwood bring all the pieces together? Would Cal transfer Andrej Stojakovic be able to adjust to a lighter offensive load? Can this team play any defense?
Through four games, the answers to those questions would be yes, yes and yes. And all of that has been done in the absence of two expected starters in big man Tomislav Ivisic and guard Mihailo Petrovic – the former of whom may be the Illini’s most impactful player once healthy.
To make matters worse (or better, depending on how you look at it), Illinois has also been down swingman Ty Rodgers and freshman guard Brandon Lee, while Stojakovic has slowly been ramped up to full speed after battling a knee injury for approximately two months.
Illinois rises two seed lines from preseason spot in updated bracketology
Moral of the story: This Illinois team is really good – and we’re not the only ones who hold that opinion. In ESPN’s bracketology, which is conducted by none other than its resident bracketologist Joe Lunardi, the Illini have climbed from their preseason slotting as a four seed to a two seed.
Even before the Texas Tech win, Illinois’ emphatic early-season wins over mid-major foes caught the eye of Lunardi, who slid Underwood’s club up to a three seed a week ago. Then, following the victory over the Red Raiders, along with a (relatively) easy triumph against Colgate, the ESPN pundit pushed the Illini up to a two seed in his latest predictions, released on Tuesday.
Now, with Alabama – which is No. 11 in the AP poll and a projected four seed per Lunardi – on deck, Illinois has an opportunity to potentially rise to a fringe one seed.
Less than a month into the season, the Illini are certainly seeking to build their NCAA Tournament resume – but there’s no reason to be too concerned with any early-season projections, as March remains four months out. But it is interesting to see national pundits coming around to the idea of Illinois as a contender.
Big Ten teams in Lunardi’s current projection
Nebraska (11 seed)
Iowa (10 seed)
Oregon (9 seed)
USC (8 seed)
Indiana (7 seed)
Ohio State (7 seed)
Wisconsin (6 seed)
Michigan State (5 seed)
UCLA (5 seed)
Illinois (2 seed)
Michigan (2 seed)
Purdue (1 seed)