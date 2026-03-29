How Illinois Beat Iowa: Five Game-Defining Stats From Their Elite Eight Win
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Although the final score on Saturday indicated a 12-point advantage in Illinois' favor – a 71-59 win over Iowa – the Elite Eight clash was anything but a one-sided bout. The Hawkeyes controlled the majority of the game and hung around late after the Illini stole the lead. In the end, though, Illinois managed to escape Houston with its Final Four itinerary intact. Here’s how the Illini did it – broken down by the numbers:
5 stats that defined Illinois’ Elite Eight win over Iowa
Iowa’s made two-point field goals in the second half: one
Illinois’ defense through three games in the NCAA Tournament: stifling – in every sense of the word. But in the first 20 minutes against Iowa on Saturday evening, it was hardly impressive (even if the Hawkeyes were hitting some tough shots).
In the second half, though, Illinois rediscovered its March Madness defensive form, absolutely suffocating Iowa, yielding just one made two-pointer in the final 20 minutes. The Hawkeyes had to rely on high-difficulty threes and free throws – which, ultimately, proved to not be enough.
Keaton Wagler’s points: 25
Freshmen guards don't typically deliver success in March – but Keaton Wagler isn’t just any freshman guard. He's one of a kind – and he showcased that in the Elite Eight.
Wagler connected on two of the Illini’s three total three-pointers (more on that later) and was excellent getting downhill, using his change-of-pace and exceptional finishing ability to get to the rack and convert. Almost single-handedly (Andrej Stojakovic was excellent off the bench), Wagler willed Illinois to the Final Four on that end.
Illinois’ made three-pointers: three
It was not Illinois’ night from beyond the arc. But in the tournament, the best teams find ways to survive off nights – which is exactly what the Illini did. They finished 3-for-17 from long range (for a season-low percentage of 17.6), yet found a way to prevail by 12 points in the Elite Eight.
The bad news: a sub-20-percent showing from deep is not going to cut it in the Final Four. The great news: Illinois is in the Final Four.
The rebounding differential in the Illini's favor: plus-17
Illinois managed to escape against Iowa for one reason and one reason only: rebounding. The Illini dominated the Hawkeyes on the boards (38-21). Brad Underwood’s unit nearly matched Iowa’s overall rebounding total of 21 on the offensive glass alone (16 offensive boards for Illinois).
David Mirkovic overwhelmed the Hawkeyes in that area with a game-high 12 boards, while everyone else chipped in as the Illini took full advantage of their size and length.
Illinois’ free-throw percentage: 85.7
Hitting free throws in close games is non-negotiable if you expect to be a winning ball club. Notably, Illinois has struggled in that department in the past (even in the win over Houston). But not on Saturday.
The Illini went 18-for-21 (85.7 percent) from the line, with Wagler leading the way at 7-for-7. More importantly, Illinois went 11-for-11 in the second half – which allowed it to pull away from Iowa down the stretch.
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf