How Illinois Beat Iowa: Five Game-Defining Stats From Their Elite Eight Win

Although the final score on Saturday indicated a 12-point advantage in Illinois' favor – a 71-59 win over Iowa – the Elite Eight clash was anything but a one-sided bout. The Hawkeyes controlled the majority of the game and hung around late after the Illini stole the lead. In the end, though, Illinois managed to escape Houston with its Final Four itinerary intact. Here’s how the Illini did it – broken down by the numbers:

5 stats that defined Illinois’ Elite Eight win over Iowa

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) controls the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Iowa’s made two-point field goals in the second half: one

Illinois’ defense through three games in the NCAA Tournament : stifling – in every sense of the word. But in the first 20 minutes against Iowa on Saturday evening, it was hardly impressive (even if the Hawkeyes were hitting some tough shots).

In the second half, though, Illinois rediscovered its March Madness defensive form, absolutely suffocating Iowa, yielding just one made two-pointer in the final 20 minutes. The Hawkeyes had to rely on high-difficulty threes and free throws – which, ultimately, proved to not be enough.

Keaton Wagler’s points: 25

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) controls the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kael Combs (11) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Freshmen guards don't typically deliver success in March – but Keaton Wagler isn’t just any freshman guard. He's one of a kind – and he showcased that in the Elite Eight.

Wagler connected on two of the Illini’s three total three-pointers (more on that later) and was excellent getting downhill, using his change-of-pace and exceptional finishing ability to get to the rack and convert. Almost single-handedly ( Andrej Stojakovic was excellent off the bench), Wagler willed Illinois to the Final Four on that end.

Illinois’ made three-pointers: three

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichous (3) shoots against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It was not Illinois’ night from beyond the arc. But in the tournament, the best teams find ways to survive off nights – which is exactly what the Illini did. They finished 3-for-17 from long range (for a season-low percentage of 17.6), yet found a way to prevail by 12 points in the Elite Eight.

The bad news: a sub-20-percent showing from deep is not going to cut it in the Final Four. The great news: Illinois is in the Final Four.

The rebounding differential in the Illini's favor: plus-17

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tate Sage (24) battle for a loose ball in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Illinois managed to escape against Iowa for one reason and one reason only: rebounding. The Illini dominated the Hawkeyes on the boards (38-21). Brad Underwood’s unit nearly matched Iowa’s overall rebounding total of 21 on the offensive glass alone (16 offensive boards for Illinois).

David Mirkovic overwhelmed the Hawkeyes in that area with a game-high 12 boards, while everyone else chipped in as the Illini took full advantage of their size and length.

Illinois’ free-throw percentage: 85.7

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) and guard Keaton Wagler (23) react in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Hitting free throws in close games is non-negotiable if you expect to be a winning ball club. Notably, Illinois has struggled in that department in the past (even in the win over Houston). But not on Saturday.

The Illini went 18-for-21 (85.7 percent) from the line, with Wagler leading the way at 7-for-7. More importantly, Illinois went 11-for-11 in the second half – which allowed it to pull away from Iowa down the stretch.