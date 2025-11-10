3 Things to Know Ahead of Illinois vs. Texas Tech – Including the Key Matchup
No. 17 Illinois (2-0) and No. 11 Texas Tech (2-0) face off on Tuesday night at the State Farm Center in Champaign (7:30 p.m. CT, FS1) in an early-season non-conference showdown that should pay dividends for one program further down the road in March.
But it's also an opportunity for both clubs to not only strengthen their resume, build confidence and work out more early-season kinks – this time, however, against a legitimate NCAA Tournament contender. It isn't too early to get hyped for a massive non-conference matchup. Here are three things to know ahead of it:
What to know before Illinois takes on Texas Tech
3. Illinois continues to battle a handful of injuries
On Monday, Illinois coach Brad Underwood provided an update on the injured Illini in his pregame press conference. Here’s where things stand, and how it’ll impact Illinois on Tuesday: Swingman Ty Rodgers (knee) remains sidelined, freshman guard Brandon Lee (ankle) is out, guard Mihailo Petrovic (hamstring) is questionable, and if he suits up, would be quite limited, while big man Tomislav Ivisic is out because of a knee injury and wing Andrej Stojakovic remains day-to-day while continuing to recover from his own knee injury.
The list is quite long considering it’s so early in the season, but Illinois has no choice but to adapt. Without Tomislav, it’ll be his twin brother, Zvonimir, who will fill the void in the lineup.
Although he may not be able to match Tomislav’s dynamic impact on offense, Zvonimir may be a slight upgrade on defense (more on that later) and will be at least as potent a long-distance-shooting threat as his brother.
As for Stojakovic, even if he is a go, he’s clearly not at 100 percent just yet, and figures to play limited minutes. At the very least, the backcourt should operate without a hitch, as Kylan Boswell and freshman Keaton Wagler have been a surprisingly connected duo through two games.
2. JT Toppin vs. Zvonimir Ivisic is the matchup to watch
Zvonimir registered seven blocks against Florida Gulf Coast on Friday, and even before that showing, he had already established himself as one of the top shot blockers in college basketball. The question remains, though: Can he do it against the best of the best?
Because that’s exactly what he’ll be facing in JT Toppin – the most gifted forward in the nation – on Tuesday. More importantly than sending back shots, Zvonimir must limit Toppin’s paint touches and consistently disrupt his rhythm when he inevitably gets the rock down low and in his preferred spots.
This outing is a test for the Illini as a whole, but it’s arguably the single biggest individual challenge Zvonimir will face to this point in his college career.
1. The Illini need to sustain their hot shooting
For Illinois fans who don’t remember 2024-25, let us refresh your memory: Sixteen threes in the season opener, followed by 15 threes in the second outing. Then, in their third game – facing a respectable defense (vs. Oakland) – the bottom dropped out on the Illini, to the tune of a 7-for-25 (28.0 percent) three-point-shooting night.
Admittedly, this Illinois club appears more confident and seemingly has the tools – including superior ball movement – to more consistently create good looks from deep. But these Illini still have to go out and prove it.
Even if Zvonimir puts the clamps down on Toppin, the Red Raiders are going to get theirs. One of the most explosive scoring units in the nation, Texas Tech has enough talent sprinkled across the roster to get it done on offense, one way or another.
Can Illinois keep up? Through two games, the answer appears to be a resounding yes. So far, the question is almost certainly the opposite: Can the Red Raiders keep up with the Illini? But given Illinois' occasional flakiness last season (with some of these same key contributors involved), we’ll have to wait a few more games before fully buying into this group on the offensive side of the ball – specifically in terms of its shooting efficiency.