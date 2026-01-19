Illinois' Zvonimir Ivisic Shines in Minnesota Win: 'He's a Freak, in a Good Way'

There may not be another fan base in college basketball as familiar with its team’s strength and conditioning coach than Illini Nation is with Illinois’ Adam Fletcher. But Fletcher has earned the recognition. Without him, the program wouldn't be the same – and certainly wouldn’t be operating at the high level it currently is. Just ask big man Zvonimir Ivisic .

“I think it was working with Coach Fletch,” Big Z said after Saturday's game in response to a question about his recent step forward. “I gained 30 pounds while I was here. So I feel like that’s a big help.”

Take this, for instance: Last season at Arkansas, Ivisic averaged 9.0 rebounds per 40 minutes. This year? Try 12.2. Sure, that’s partially due to the emphasis Illinois coach Brad Underwood puts on hitting the glass. But it’s also evidence of the strides made possible by Ivisic’s time in the weight room.

“Just being more physical. Not being pushed around like a little girl in the paint. I would say that’s the main thing,” Ivisic said with a wry smile, describing how his additional 30 pounds have changed his game.

Jan 8, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) and teammates celebrate a 81-58 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

On Saturday, in desperate need of energy and activity after a sluggish start against Minnesota , Underwood turned to Zvonimir – who injected a heavy dose of exactly what the doctor ordered into both the Illini offense and defense.

Ivisic's initial stint in the first half was excellent, but his play in the final 3:12 of the first frame was even more influential. With the help of guard Mihailo Petrovic , Big Z turned the game on its head in a key, momentum-shifting stretch. With the Illini trailing 32-26 and in jeopardy of entering the break at rock bottom, Ivisic came in and hit four free throws, controlled the glass and blocked a shot.

Then, after helping knot the score at 34-34 at halftime, Ivisic carried his play into the second half, and ultimately finished with an unearthly two-way stat line: 18 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks – all of it in just 18 minutes.

“Obviously, Zvonimir was a difference in the first half," Underwood said. "And his play was outstanding. … His half was pretty spectacular."



Doing it on both ends, and in a variety of ways, Ivisic was sending back shots, jumping passing lanes, knocking down triples and finishing off lobs. The jolt the 7-foot-2 big man delivered didn't just make a difference – it made the difference.

“Well, they were in some zone early," Underwood said, "and he’s very, very difficult to zone because he, one, can shoot it. Secondly, you can play over the top of him. But his activity on the glass was elite … his energy was great. I was really proud of him for that, and to see that was hopefully something [that] keeps carrying over."

And Underwood doesn’t take any of that for granted. He recognizes the fortunate situation the Illini are in, with their ability to utilize a player of Ivisic’s unique skill set off the bench.

“Z’s literally a difference-maker," Underwood said. "He’s a freak, in a good way, because of his ability to protect the rim and what he does defensively. And then he just pops and makes open shots and does what he’s supposed to do.”

But it wasn’t any of that – the shooting, steals, blocks or dunks – that truly caught Underwood’s attention on Saturday. Much of that is the expectation. For the Illini head coach, it was Ivisic’s prowess on the offensive boards (four of them against the Golden Gophers) that was so encouraging – and, ideally, a taste of what’s to come.

“That’s why I’m so proud of him today," Underwood said. "His offensive rebounding got him easy baskets and got us going. … He’s just got a gift. Maybe it’s taken him until today to figure out how that is. He’s been a good defensive rebounder. But I think one of the things that’s been harder for him is he shoots a lot of threes. So when you’re 7-foot-2 crashing … in the zone, he was under the rim. And so it was a really good thing."