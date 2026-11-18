For one mid-November night in Durham, North Carolina, black was white, up was down and the Illinois Fighting Illini were kings of Cameron Indoor Stadium. And if only one Illini were allowed to wear the crown after Tuesday's epic 99-78 upset of No. 5 Duke on its home floor, all others would have gladly bent the knee and pledged allegiance to Andrej Stojakovic.

In one of the most colossal individual college basketball performances on recent record, Stojakovic scored 46 points, setting a new record for points scored by an opponent in Cameron Indoor Stadium – a mark that had stood since February 1957, when South Carolina’s Grady Wallace poured in 43.

Stojakovic shot 14-for-21 from the floor, knifing into the lane over and over against the towering Blue Devils, and practically turned in another game's worth of scoring at the free-throw line, where he went 16-for-20.

RECORD NIGHT AT CAMERON.



Andrej racks up a career-high 46 points, sets Cameron Indoor Stadium new opponent scoring record and ties for second-most points in a game in Illinois history. pic.twitter.com/x8rBUgl1pG — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 18, 2026

He headlined an evening of improbables, as the Illini – despite missing preseason All-American forward David Mirkovic and getting only 14 minutes out of center Tomislav Ivisic because of foul trouble – crushed Duke on the boards (54-34) and in the paint (48-30), and held one of the nation's most dynamic, deepest clubs to 37.5 percent shooting (24-for-64) in a venue where it has long led a charmed existence.

Another fun fact: With Quentin Coleman, Ethan Brown and Lincoln Williams joining Stojakovic and Ivisic in the lineup, Tuesday was the first time three freshmen started for an opponent in a win at Duke since Ty Lawson, Wayne Ellington and Brendan Wright helped lead North Carolina past their rivals in Durham in February 2007.

Of course, one of the Illini freshmen played a slightly more significant role in Tuesday's upset than the others: Coleman, had it not been for Stojakovic's record-breaking night, would have shined as the breakout star of the early college basketball season. He finished with 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals, and he seemed to be absolutely everywhere, coming at the Blue Devils like a bat out of hell, and always exactly when the Illini needed him. He even somehow finished with a higher plus-minus (plus-25) than Stojakovic (plus-24).

All that kinetic energy from Stojakovic and Coleman couldn't be contained, not even by the player many believe to be college basketball's best perimeter defender. Less than seven minutes into the first half, Duke forward Patrick Ngongba II had fouled out – and John Blackwell and Sebastian Wilkins weren't far behind him.

that’s what you get for scoring 46. pic.twitter.com/xpC72BkEzB — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 18, 2026

That offseason Illini targets Blackwell (seven points on 2-for-10 shooting) and Dame Sarr (four points, three turnovers) stumbled was just a bit more deliciousness heaped on top of the night for still-bitter Illinois fans. Oh, and not that anyone's counting, but it has only been 21 years since former Glenbrook North star and current Duke coach Jon Scheyer spurned Illinois to go play for Mike Krzyzewski in Durham. No big whoop.

Then again, this was not a night for grudges. The Illini, despite injuries, foul trouble and recent performances that would have suggested otherwise, played big – very big – and were the aggressors against a college basketball blueblood that had been expected to wipe Coach K Court with them. A road win against a national championship contender – ahem, a fellow national championship contender – was more than enough.