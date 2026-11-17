The early part of Illinois basketball’s 2026-27 campaign hasn’t been without its hiccups. The Illini blasted their first two opponents – Fairleigh Dickinson and Penn – before falling just short in their comeback at Texas Tech . Then they played Sam Houston far too close for 30 minutes , before running away with that one 108-86.



A win alone won't cure what ails Illinois. Here are three early-season problems the Illini face – all of which are major concerns going into Tuesday's matchup at Duke (6 p.m., ESPN):

3 problems facing Illinois basketball entering Duke clash

Nov 10, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Cruz Davis (3) brings the ball up court against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Lincoln Williams (1) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perimeter defense

Let’s turn to the numbers for this one: In Illinois’ past two games, it has allowed nine total players to crack double-digit scoring. Seven were guards. And the top four scorers in that two-game stretch: all guards.

The Illini, it seems, have a guard problem. It’s baffling. Andrej Stojakovic has blossomed into a strong on-ball defender. Quentin Coleman has the size, athletic abilities and motor to defend on the ball. Fellow freshman Lincoln Williams is the goods as a perimeter defender. Yet time and again, opposing backcourt players hang impressive performances on Illinois.

That brings us to Duke, which has the deepest backcourt college basketball has seen in some time. John Blackwell and Caleb Foster are grizzled, uber-talented veterans. Cayden Boozer is a heady, ultra-consistent guard. Freshman Deron Rippey Jr. can go.

Blackwell is the primary concern, though. A former Wisconsin Badger, Blackwell scored 55 points in two games against Illinois last season. He is a three-level scorer whom the Illini haven't had an answer for in the past, and they're unlikely to have solved him by Tuesday.

Free-throw shooting

Nov 10, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) shoots a free throw against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We know: This one is so boring. Free-throw shooting is just so … simple. It’s easy. No one is guarding you. Just make the wide-open, not-at-all-rushed shot from 15 feet.

Well, for whatever reason, that has been a tremendously difficult feat for the Illini this season. They shot a horrid 8-for-19 from the charity stripe against Texas Tech. But it wasn’t just that game.

The number climbed to only 68.4 percent (13-for-19) on Friday vs. Sam Houston. On the season, Illinois is shooting 59.7 percent from the free-throw line. That number ranks No. 341 in the country. The Illini are more likely – and by a massive margin – to make a two-pointer against a live defense (75.0 percent on the season) than a free throw.

Put plainly: if Brad Underwood’s club lives down to its early-season performance at the line on Tuesday, it won't win. Especially on the road, free throws are huge. It’s not just the points. Knocking them down is a momentum-killer for the opponent and can work wonders to quiet the crowd.

Rebounding

Nov 13, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) and Sam Houston Bearkats guard Keller Partain (3) battle for position during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one looks odd, doesn’t it? Rebounding shouldn’t belong on a list of Illini concerns, right? (No, it shouldn’t.) And there's no rational explanation for it. Illinois is the biggest team in college basketball, has proven rebounders in the frontcourt and some of the best rebounding guards around.

Yet the Illini turned in a minus-11 performance on the road at Texas Tech, allowing 18 offensive boards to the Red Raiders. And they hardly came back swinging against Sam Houston, yielding 12 offensive rebounds (too high, even if the Bearkats are superb on the offensive boards for a mid-major).

Duke, meanwhile, scrapped with an always-elite rebounding team in Michigan State last Tuesday. And despite the Blue Devils falling in that matchup, they won the battle of the boards 40-38. And the scary part: 18 of their 40 rebounds were offensive.

If Underwood doesn’t whip his guys into shape ahead of this one, Duke may wipe up Illinois on the glass. And if that happens, this one may quickly become reminiscent of the infamous 2025 Madison Square Garden pounding. (For the Illini fans who conveniently forgot, that was a 110-67 loss.)