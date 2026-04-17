Did Keaton Wagler Nearly Return to Illinois for the 2026-27 Season?

Projected top-10 NBA Draft picks don’t return to college basketball. It’s just not a thing. Millions of dollars in guaranteed money is enough to ensure that everyone takes the leap. NIL isn’t going to change that. Sticking around for another year of college hoops – no matter what the draw – simply isn’t worth the risk, so the next level is a no-brainer.

And that’s exactly why Illinois’ standout freshman Keaton Wagler made the decision to enter the 2026 NBA Draft. But for Wagler, always one of one, turning pro wasn’t exactly a given.

Keaton Wagler seriously considered returning to Illinois for a sophomore season

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood talks with Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) against the Connecticut Huskies in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

We’re not talking about Wagler's mindset before, or even in the midst of, his astronomical rise from unheralded recruit to potential top-five pick. We’re talking about him already being pegged as a top pick, and still thinking about running it back in Champaign.

“Some people thought this would be an easy decision for me, but it really wasn’t. This was a very tough decision," Wagler told the media on Wednesday. "And, ultimately, I thought entering the NBA Draft was the best decision for me.

“I love this place. This place is very special. I’m a person who wants to win. I know if I came back here, we’d have a really good chance of doing what we did last year, and even going to a national championship.”

"Some people thought this would be an easy decision for me, but it really wasn't.



Keaton Wagler put a lot of time and thought into choosing between the NBA and another year at Illinois.



Brad Underwood flew to KC to meet with his family and talk about it.



Comments from Keat +… pic.twitter.com/19YhWhRjiY — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) April 16, 2026

As for Illini coach Brad Underwood, he seconded the notion that Wagler was legitimately weighing his options:



“I think he had some challenges in terms of making the decision,” Underwood said on Wednesday. “I don’t think it was just as cut-and-dry [as people thought]. Flew to Kansas City and met with he and his family. … I think the world of NIL kept it interesting for us. But ultimately it’s a win-win.”

In the end, obviously, the Illini weren't able to bring Wagler back. Almost doing so – and, mind you, "almost" might be pushing it – doesn’t give Illinois any extra points on the scoreboard come next season.



But it reflects a larger, and encouraging, fact: Underwood has built a culture at Illinois. It's a culture that fosters off-court bonds rarely seen in big-time college sports. Coincidentally, and perhaps even as a result, the Illini are winning – a lot.

It has been seven years since Illinois won fewer than 20 games. Last season, the Illini finally broke through with Underwood at the helm, reaching the Final Four . The result: Illinois is still landing premier talent, but just as important, it’s also keeping it.

Maybe not in Wagler's case. But it was true for David Mirkovic. And for Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic and Jake Davis. Each just announced his intention to return to Champaign next year. That makes for one heckuva start to 2026-27.



And if Underwood and Co. can make #TheRetention the new precedent instead of a one-offseason anomaly, the Illini will have the chance to emerge as a college hoops powerhouse and perennial national-title contender.