3 Best NBA Landing Spots for Illinois Guard Keaton Wagler

A year ago, Keaton Wagler thought he might have to redshirt his freshman season at Illinois. Now he is the player who helped lead the Illini to their first Final Four in 21 years, developing into a surefire NBA lottery pick along the way.

In Champaign, Wagler flashed a skill set that has so many NBA teams intrigued. He can operate in the pick-and-roll, punish defenses as an elite shooter and has grown into a willing defender who can hold his own on that end of the floor. More than anything, he looks built for the modern NBA – a big guard who can create, shoot and make decisions with the ball in his hands.

The question is no longer whether Wagler belongs at the next level – it's where he fits best. Here are three NBA teams that make the most sense (in no particular order):

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks might be one of the cleanest fits on the board for Wagler. After trading superstar point guard Trae Young, Atlanta still managed to make the NBA playoffs behind Jalen Johnson and an aging-but-still-productive C.J. McCollum.

That is impressive, but it also makes the roster need pretty obvious. The Hawks need a long-term primary ball-handler, and Wagler could step into that role almost seamlessly.

He would get to play for Quin Snyder, who has built some elite offenses during his time in the NBA and has never been afraid to trust young guards. Just ask Donovan Mitchell, who was handed the keys as a rookie in Utah and immediately became the face of that team.

Wagler would not have to do everything alone, either. Johnson would give him a dynamic forward to play off of, while big man Onyeka Okongwu would be an ideal pick-and-roll partner. Wagler has already shown how dangerous he can be operating out of ball screens, and pairing him with an athletic big who can dive to the rim would make life easier right away.

Milwaukee Bucks

Adjusting to life in the NBA has its difficulties for every rookie, no matter where he lands. But it becomes a whole lot easier when the star player on the roster is two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

That's what makes Milwaukee such an intriguing fit for Wagler. Instead of walking into a situation where he has to take on a heavy load right away, he could come in as a supplemental creator next to one of the best players in the league. Antetokounmpo would still be the engine, but Wagler would give the Bucks another ball handler who can run actions, create advantages and punish defenses when they load up on the two-time MVP.

The two-man game alone would be fascinating. Wagler has already shown how comfortable he is operating in ball screens, and pairing him with one of the best finishers in NBA history would be almost unfair. If defenders go under, Wagler can shoot. If they chase over, Giannis is rolling downhill with a head of steam, which is usually where business decisions start getting made.

The fit gets even better with Myles Turner at center. Turner is comfortable operating in pick-and-pop situations, which was one of the areas where Wagler excelled in college. That would give Milwaukee the flexibility to use Wagler with Giannis as a downhill partner or with Turner as a spacing big.

For a rookie guard, that's about as friendly a landing spot as it gets.

Brooklyn Nets

From a developmental standpoint, Brooklyn might be the best – and most realistic – option for Wagler. The Nets are in the middle of a rebuild, which means there would not be immediate pressure for him to walk in and save the franchise on opening night. That matters. Rookie guards need time, reps and the freedom to make mistakes without being treated like they personally ruined the organization’s five-year plan.

In Brooklyn, Wagler would get exactly that. He could play through the normal rookie growing pains while still being given real responsibility as a lead creator. For a player who made such a massive leap at Illinois, that kind of runway could be incredibly valuable.

The Nets also have a young core already forming with players like Egor Demin, Drake Powell and Noah Clowney. Adding Wagler to that group would give Brooklyn another long-term piece to build around while allowing him to develop chemistry with players who are on a similar timeline.

It might not be the flashiest landing spot, but it could be the most fortuitous one. For Wagler, Brooklyn would offer patience, opportunity and the one thing every young guard needs most: the ball.

Illinois on SI take

The ideal landing spot for Wagler as a player is probably Brooklyn. No, he wouldn't be competing for a championship right away, but for someone with so much untapped potential, the Nets would give him the best opportunity to reach it. He would get the ball, earn real reps and have the freedom to grow through the normal mistakes that come with being a rookie guard in the NBA.

The most fun landing spot, though, might be Milwaukee. Just imagine the problem defenses would have to solve in a Wagler-Antetokounmpo pick-and-roll. Do they give up a deep three to Wagler or let Giannis get a running start toward the rim? Good luck with that. That's less of a defensive decision and more of a cry for help.

Then there is Atlanta, which might offer the best mix of both worlds. The Hawks are already a playoff team, have a budding star in Jalen Johnson, a veteran guard in McCollum and an elite offensive coach in Snyder. Wagler could step into a manageable role without having to carry the entire franchise from Day 1.

Each team offers something different. Brooklyn offers development. Milwaukee offers immediate fun. Atlanta offers balance. But given how talented Wagler is, the truth is pretty simple: Wherever he lands, he is probably going to find a way to make an impact.