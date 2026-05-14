Keaton Wagler’s 2026 NBA Draft Combine Results – And What They Mean for His Stock

After starting the 2026 NBA Draft Combine arguably in the red – albeit to a relatively minimal extent – with less than desirable official measurements, Illinois guard Keaton Wagler bounced back (somewhat) on Tuesday during his athletic testing and in the shooting drills.

Keaton Wagler’s 2026 NBA Draft Combine athletic testing results

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Keaton Wagler participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Lane agility time: 11.05 seconds (tied for No. 35)

Shuttle run: 3.00 seconds (No. 50)

Standing vertical leap: 33.0 inches (tied for No. 15)

Maximum vertical: 36.0 inches (tied for No. 39)

All the recent chatter has been about the fact that Wagler, despite standing 6-foot-6, posted zero dunks over the entire 2025-26 season. Yet in Chicago on Tuesday, Wagler posted the 15th-best no-step vertical leap at 33.0 inches and had a middle-of-the-pack maximum vertical of 36.0 inches. He may not be a high flyer, but he has an NBA combination of size and spring.

The lateral testing was discouraging, though. His shuttle run and lane agility ranked near the back half or bottom of the field (although neither result was exactly unexpected).

Keaton Wagler’s 2026 NBA Draft Combine shooting results

Mar 8, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) reacts after shooting a three point basket during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Spot-up shooting: 11-for-25 (tied for No. 52)

Off-the-dribble shooting: 25-for-30 (tied for No. 4)

3-point star drill: 12-for-25 (tied for No. 35)

Real shocker here: Wagler was exceptional in off-the-dribble shooting at the combine. One of the best off-the-bounce snipers in the country a year ago, Wagler met the high bar he has set for himself in that category.

Final Leaderboard



Shooting Off The Dribble pic.twitter.com/zvJojea8ht — Tyler Rucker (@tyler_rucker) May 12, 2026

In catch-and-shoot drills, Wagler left some meat on the bone, finishing toward the middle or bottom of the pack. Fortunately, those results will do little to sway any opinion of his shooting ability. His 2.4 made triples per game at a 39.7 percent clip tell a compelling story.

Was Wagler a 2026 NBA Draft Combine winner or loser?

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) controls the ball against UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) during the second half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Often with a player projected as high as Wagler, the combine doesn’t move the needle much in either direction – which certainly is the case for Wagler.

His wingspan was underwhelming, his vertical testing was a bit surprising in the best way possible, and his shooting was a mixed bag. In the end, little has changed in terms of his stock.

Again, the wingspan is going to be a nagging thought in the back of scouts’ minds, but it’s not enough to set off alarm bells. Expect Wagler to stick firmly inside the top 10, with the ability to enter the top five based on how the coming weeks unfold.